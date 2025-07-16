What Is Lumpy Skin Disease? Check Symptoms And Precautions Amid Outbreak Alert In Maharashtra

A health alert has been issued in Buldhana, Maharashtra, as officials warn of a fresh outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), a highly contagious viral disease that targets cattle and buffaloes. The District Information Office, along with Krishi Vigyan Kendra, has urged farmers to take immediate precautions to stop the spread of the disease and protect their livestock.

Lumpy Skin Disease, though not harmful to humans, has devastated India's dairy industry over the last two years, causing significant economic losses and livestock deaths. With over 2 lakh cattle deaths reported previously and millions affected by reduced milk production, the warning in Buldhana is a call for timely action.

What Is Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD)?

Lumpy Skin Disease is a viral infection caused by the Capripox virus, primarily affecting cattle and buffaloes. It’s classified as a transboundary animal disease, meaning it can spread rapidly across borders and regions.

The disease spreads mainly through the bites of infected vectors like mosquitoes, ticks, and flies, and in some cases, through direct contact with infected animals or contaminated feed and water.

Common Symptoms of LSD in Cattle

Farmers and livestock keepers should look out for these warning signs:

1. Hard skin nodules or lumps spread across the body

2. Fever and fatigue

3. Swollen lymph nodes

4. Drastic drop in milk yield

5. Reduced appetite and movement difficulty

6. Discharge from eyes and nose

Infected cattle often show symptoms within 4–14 days of exposure.

How to Prevent Lumpy Skin Disease?

To limit the outbreak and protect healthy cattle:

1. Vaccinate all eligible animals above 3 months with Biolumpivaxin, a once-a-year vaccine.

2. Isolate infected animals immediately and avoid moving them.

3. Control vectors by using insect repellents and maintaining clean sheds.

4. Avoid sharing equipment between infected and healthy animals.

5. Ensure regular vet check-ups and report any suspicious symptoms early.

All About the Biolumpivaxin Vaccine

The Biolumpivaxin vaccine has been successfully trialed by ICAR-NRCE, Hisar, and Biovet across thousands of cattle and buffaloes under field conditions, as reported earlier by IANS. Here are its key features:

1. Safe and effective for cattle of all age groups

2. Can be used for pregnant and lactating animals

3. Offers protection against severe symptoms and fatality

4. Must be administered once annually

Government Response in Buldhana

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra has initiated a public awareness campaign across Buldhana to educate farmers on how to recognise symptoms and adopt proper precautions. Officials emphasise that timely vaccination and isolation are the best defenses.

Why This Matters to Dairy Farmers

A single infected animal can disrupt the productivity of an entire herd. With LSD leading to milk production losses, reproductive failure, and long-term health issues, farmers are urged to treat this warning with seriousness. Prevention is not just about protecting livestock, it’s about securing livelihoods, especially in rural and agrarian communities.

Lumpy Skin Disease is a serious threat to cattle health and dairy economics. With a fresh outbreak looming in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, early action can help prevent another nationwide crisis. Farmers must stay alert, report symptoms early, and vaccinate their livestock without delay.

FAQs

1. Is Lumpy Skin Disease dangerous to humans?

No, LSD only affects cattle and buffaloes; it is not transmissible to humans.

2. What causes LSD to spread?

It spreads through mosquito bites, ticks, flies, and direct contact with infected animals.

3. What is the best way to prevent LSD?

Vaccination with Biolumpivaxin and controlling insect vectors are the most effective methods.

4. Can pregnant or lactating cows be vaccinated?

Yes, Biolumpivaxin is safe for all groups including pregnant and lactating animals.

5. What should I do if my cattle show symptoms?

Immediately isolate the affected animal and contact a local veterinarian for guidance and testing.

(With agency inputs)