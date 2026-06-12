What is non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)? Why nearly 4 in 10 Indians are diagnosed with it

Individuals who consume little to no alcohol yet has excess fat accumulating in their liver, the condition is termed Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD), now more appropriately named Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD). Dr. Hozefa Runderawala, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Saifee Hospital shares with Zee News Digital how it has now become the most prevalent liver disease worldwide and is quickly becoming a significant public health burden in India.

What is MASLD?

Estimates suggest nearly 30-40% of Indians may have MASLD, which indicates that as many as one in every three or four Indian adults might have this condition. The increase in MASLD is inextricably linked to increasing incidences of obesity, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, abnormal cholesterol levels, and other metabolic problems.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Unlike alcoholic liver disease, the MASLD is a metabolic disorder in which excess fat is deposited in liver cells, especially in those with insulin resistance, obesity or diabetes. With time, inflammation may be induced in the liver cells. If inflammation accompanies fatty liver, the condition is then termed as Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis (MASH) and if it progresses unchecked, it may lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis, liver failure or even liver cancer.

Indians are especially prone to developing abdominal obesity and metabolic abnormalities even at lower weight values than western populations. Hence fat accumulates more easily around vital organs in an Indian.

The good news is that, in its initial stages MASLD is mostly reversible and preventable. The core treatment principles are sustainable weight loss, maintaining a healthy level of physical activity, avoiding sugar and refined carbohydrates and good diabetes control.

Lifestyle Habits that are harmful for liver

Dr. Nitin Pai, Consultant and Director of Gastroenterology and GI Endoscopy, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune talks about the lifestyle habits that are harmful for liver. Many believe that NAFLD only affects overweight individuals, but doctors now frequently diagnose adults who are of a healthy weight and don't present any other outward signs. Several aspects of our modern lifestyle are responsible for this rise in diagnoses.

One of the most influential reasons is a lack of physical activity. Spending too much time at our desks, in front of computers, traveling and watching screens significantly lowers the amount of daily movement required and encourages the build-up of fat in the liver. This is further exacerbated by eating habits that put a large amount of strain on the body's metabolism, for instance, having too much processed food, sugary drinks, refined carbohydrates and eating fast food on a daily basis.

A disrupted eating schedule can also put individuals at high risk of developing fatty liver disease as is skipping meals, snacking late at night and a reliance on quick, convenient meals and foods. Hormonal disruption, hunger and fat accumulation are linked to stress and a lack of adequate sleep.

Figures suggest that over 70% of obese individuals may develop fatty liver disease, as do up to 75% of type 2 diabetics. The increasing speed and sedentary nature of life, especially in urban settings, only continues to contribute to these factors.

The primary issue with the majority of MASLD cases is the fact they develop without presenting any obvious signs. Liver function tests, alongside ultrasound screening are ideal for catching it early and healthy diet and lifestyle changes continue to be the best preventive methods to avoid serious liver damage later in life.