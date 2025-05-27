What Is OMAD? One-Meal-A-Day Diet Celebs Like Shah Rukh Khan And Karan Johar Swear By

Intermittent fasting has taken the wellness world by storm, but the OMAD diet — short for "One Meal A Day" — pushes it to an extreme. With big names like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar reportedly following this regimen in their 50s, OMAD is gaining traction as a fast-track to fitness. But does eating just one meal a day truly work, and more importantly — is it safe?

What Exactly Is the OMAD Diet?

OMAD is a form of intermittent fasting where you consume all your daily calories in one single meal within a one-hour window. The remaining 23 hours are spent fasting — meaning no calories, just water, black coffee, or unsweetened tea.

This approach is believed to create a large calorie deficit, which can promote rapid weight loss. For busy individuals or those wanting to simplify eating habits, OMAD seems appealing due to its minimal structure and flexibility in food choices.

Why Celebrities Are Turning to OMAD

Filmmaker Karan Johar revealed during an Instagram Live in April 2024 that he was eating just once a day to shed extra kilos and maintain a leaner physique. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan also mentioned in an interview with The Guardian in August 2024 that he follows the OMAD pattern — not as a trend, but as a personal choice.

These celebrity endorsements have led many fans to explore this method for themselves, hoping for similar transformations.

The Claimed Benefits of OMAD

1. Rapid Weight Loss:

OMAD can lead to a significant calorie deficit, often resulting in noticeable weight loss within weeks. Some studies also suggest improvements in blood sugar control, insulin sensitivity, and inflammation markers.

2. Simplicity:

With only one meal to plan and prep, the diet eliminates the mental load of constant meal planning and calorie counting. This simplicity appeals to people with busy lifestyles.

3. Flexible Food Choices:

Unlike other diets that restrict certain food groups, OMAD allows for more freedom. As long as it's within that one-hour window, there's no rigid rulebook — though balanced nutrition is still crucial.

The Downsides and Potential Risks

1. Nutrient Deficiencies:

Eating just once a day makes it harder to get enough essential nutrients. Vitamins, fiber, protein, and minerals might fall short, especially if your single meal isn't well-balanced.

2. Hunger and Cravings:

Going 23 hours without food can lead to intense hunger, irritability, and even binge eating during the one meal. Many find this difficult to manage over time.

3. Muscle Loss:

Extreme calorie restriction may lead to muscle breakdown along with fat loss, affecting overall strength and metabolic rate.

4. Fatigue and Mood Swings:

Low energy intake can cause blood sugar dips, leading to tiredness, mood changes, and reduced mental clarity during the day.

5. Long-Term Sustainability:

OMAD isn’t for everyone. Dropout rates for such extreme diets are high, as they can be socially restrictive and hard to maintain. Experts recommend a more balanced approach for long-term success.

Should You Try the OMAD Diet?

While OMAD might work for some — including celebrities with access to nutritionists and regular health monitoring — it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. Individuals with diabetes, thyroid disorders, or history of eating disorders should avoid it unless advised by a medical professional.

Before starting OMAD or any restrictive eating pattern, consult with a healthcare provider or dietitian. Alternatives like 16:8 intermittent fasting or simply eating nutrient-dense, portion-controlled meals may offer better balance with fewer risks.

The OMAD diet may seem like a quick fix for weight loss and body transformation, especially when followed by celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. However, for most people, long-term health should be about sustainability, nutrition, and overall well-being — not just calorie cuts.

If you're curious about OMAD, make sure you understand both the benefits and the risks. Listen to your body, prioritise balance, and don’t skip the expert advice.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)