Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2991165https://zeenews.india.com/health/what-is-scromiting-terrifying-vomiting-disorder-linked-to-chronic-cannabis-use-symptoms-causes-prevention-2991165
NewsHealth
SCROMITING

What Is Scromiting? Terrifying Vomiting Disorder Linked To Chronic Cannabis Use - Symptoms, Causes & Prevention

A disturbing condition called scromiting, a mix of screaming and vomiting, is increasingly being reported among chronic cannabis users. Here’s everything you need to know about why it happens, who is at risk, and how it can be prevented.

 

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2025, 04:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Scromiting refers to episodes of severe, uncontrollable vomiting
  • Doctors say cases are rising worldwide as marijuana becomes more accessible
  • Scromiting often goes undiagnosed because symptoms mimic food poisoning
Follow Us

Trending Photos

What Is Scromiting? Terrifying Vomiting Disorder Linked To Chronic Cannabis Use - Symptoms, Causes & PreventionPic Credit: Freepik

'Scromiting' - short for screaming while vomiting, is one of the most disturbing health conditions linked to chronic cannabis use. Doctors say cases are rising worldwide as marijuana becomes more accessible and more potent. The medical term for this condition is Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS).

What Exactly Is Scromiting?

Scromiting refers to episodes of severe, uncontrollable vomiting accompanied by intense abdominal pain, often so unbearable that patients scream for relief. It can last for hours or even days and typically sends people straight to the emergency room.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why Chronic Cannabis Use Triggers It

Although cannabis is usually associated with reducing nausea, long-term heavy use can have the opposite effect. Experts believe prolonged exposure to high levels of THC overstimulates the body’s cannabinoid receptors, disrupting gut function and causing violent vomiting cycles.

Early Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

CHS doesn’t appear out of nowhere, it develops slowly. Warning signs include:

1. Persistent morning nausea

2. Sudden loss of appetite

3. Abdominal cramping

4. Frequent bouts of vomiting

Over time, these episodes become more intense and more frequent.

Why Hot Showers Temporarily Help

Many patients report that compulsive hot showers or baths bring temporary relief. Doctors say the heat helps reset the body’s thermoregulation system, calming the overstimulated receptors. But this is only a band-aid, not a cure.

How Doctors Diagnose the Condition

Scromiting often goes undiagnosed because symptoms mimic food poisoning, stomach infections, or acid reflux. Diagnosis is mainly based on:

1. Long-term cannabis use

2. Cyclical vomiting episodes

3. Relief with hot showers

4. No other medical cause identified

5. Possible Complications If Untreated

Ignoring scromiting can be dangerous. Severe vomiting can lead to:

1. Dehydration

2. Electrolyte imbalance

3. Kidney failure

4. Esophageal tears

These complications can be life-threatening without medical attention.

The Only Proven Cure: Quitting Cannabis

Unlike other conditions, CHS has one clear, evidence-backed solution: complete cessation of cannabis use. ymptoms usually disappear within days to weeks once THC leaves the system. Continued use, even occasionally, often triggers relapses.

Treatment Options During an Episode

During acute attacks, doctors may provide:

1. IV hydration

2. Anti-nausea medication

3. Pain relief

4. Capsaicin cream (which mimics the effect of hot showers)

But these treatments help manage symptoms, not eliminate the condition.

How to Prevent Scromiting From Returning

Prevention is simple but requires discipline:

1. Stop all cannabis use

2. Avoid high-THC products

3. Seek medical support if quitting is difficult

4. Stay informed about side effects of long-term marijuana use

Scromiting may sound unusual, but its impact is very real, and increasingly common. Understanding the signs early and taking cannabis use seriously can prevent painful, dangerous episodes. If you or someone you know is experiencing similar symptoms, seek medical help and consider cutting back. Your body is warning you and it’s time to listen.

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ananya Kaushal

Sub Editor - Lifestyle and Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India
India’s Installed Power Capacity Reaches 5.05 Lakh MW, Renewable Energy Surges
sanchar saathi app
What Is Sanchar Saathi? Govt Makes It Mandatory On All New Smartphones
CBI
RG Kar Corruption Case: CBI Adds New Name To Chargesheet
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia Mediated Pak-Afghan Truce Talk Fails In Riyadh: Report
India winter 2025 forecast
India Set For A Chilly Winter, Higher Than Normal Amid Polar Vortex: IMD
Mumbai Police
Mumbai EOW Probes Rs 18-Crore Shipping Fraud Case Against Indian, Dubai Firms
Enforcement Directorate
ED Attaches 19 Properties Valued At Rs 1,268.63 Cr In Money Laundering Case
SIM
COAI Backs Govt's SIM Binding Mandate For App Based Communication Services
Chernobyl fungus
Chernobyl’s Mysterious Black Fungus: Has It Evolved To Feed On Radiation
Saksham Tate murder
Maharashtra Woman ‘Marries’ Dead Boyfriend, Applies His Blood As Sindoor