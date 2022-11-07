What is the Most common complication of Diabetes?

Diabetes is a metabolic disease that impacts merely every organ of the body. Therefore, it has various complications. Long-term complications of diabetes develop gradually. The longer diabetes — and the less controlled the blood sugar — the higher the risk of complications. Eventually, diabetes complications may be disabling or even life-threatening.

In fact, prediabetes can lead to type 2 diabetes. Possible complications include:

Heart and blood vessel (cardiovascular) disease : Diabetes majorly increases the risk of many heart problems. These can include coronary artery disease with chest pain (angina), heart attack, stroke and narrowing of arteries (atherosclerosis).

: Diabetes majorly increases the risk of many heart problems. These can include coronary artery disease with chest pain (angina), heart attack, stroke and narrowing of arteries (atherosclerosis). Nerve damage (neuropathy) : Too much sugar can injure the walls of the tiny blood vessels (capillaries) that nourish the nerves, especially in the legs. This can cause tingling, numbness, burning or pain that usually begins at the tips of the toes or fingers and gradually spreads upward.

: Too much sugar can injure the walls of the tiny blood vessels (capillaries) that nourish the nerves, especially in the legs. This can cause tingling, numbness, burning or pain that usually begins at the tips of the toes or fingers and gradually spreads upward. Damage to the nerves related to digestion can cause problems with nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or constipation. For men, it may lead to erectile dysfunction.

Kidney damage (nephropathy) : The kidneys hold millions of tiny blood vessel clusters (glomeruli) that filter waste from the blood. Diabetes can damage this delicate filtering system.

: The kidneys hold millions of tiny blood vessel clusters (glomeruli) that filter waste from the blood. Diabetes can damage this delicate filtering system. Eye damage (retinopathy) : Diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the eye (diabetic retinopathy). This could lead to blindness.

: Diabetes can damage the blood vessels of the eye (diabetic retinopathy). This could lead to blindness. Foot damage : Nerve damage in the feet or poor blood flow to the feet increases the risk of many foot complications.

: Nerve damage in the feet or poor blood flow to the feet increases the risk of many foot complications. Skin and mouth conditions : Diabetes may leave you more prone to skin problems, including bacterial and fungal infections.

: Diabetes may leave you more prone to skin problems, including bacterial and fungal infections. Hearing impairment : Hearing problems are more common in people with diabetes.

: Hearing problems are more common in people with diabetes. Alzheimer's disease : Type 2 diabetes may increase the risk of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease.

: Type 2 diabetes may increase the risk of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease. Depression: Depression symptoms are common in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

