Summer strain: What is wet-bulb heat? AI responds as doctor lists precautions

With temperatures across the country soaring, a dangerous phenonmenon is being noticed. The body is unable to dissipate sweat properly leading to life-threatening consequences. A major source of concern now is wet-bulb heat. So what is wet-bulb heat? We asked AI and here is what it said: "Wet-bulb heat is basically the kind of heat your body cannot easily escape from. Normally, when it’s hot, your body cools itself by sweating. The sweat evaporates and takes heat away from your skin. But when the air is already very humid, sweat stops evaporating properly. So even if you are sweating a lot, your body keeps heating up."

AI fulther points out: “'Wet-bulb temperature' measures this dangerous mix of heat plus humidity. For example: 40°C heat in dry weather can still be bearable in shade because sweat evaporates. But 35°C with very high humidity can feel far worse because the body’s cooling system struggles. Scientists say a wet-bulb temperature around 35°C is extremely dangerous for humans, even for healthy people sitting in shade with water. The body may simply fail to cool itself. That’s why coastal and humid regions often feel more exhausting than dry desert heat, even at lower temperatures. In places like Delhi too, heatwaves become especially risky when humidity rises before monsoon."

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We reached out to Dr Sunil Havannavar, Senior Consultant - Internal Medicine, Manipal Hospital, Sarjapur (Bengaluru). about wet bulb temperature and its dangers. Dr Havannavar shares, "If the wet bulb temperature crosses the mark of 31°C, then the body of even healthy humans will start malfunctioning in its capacity to cool the body. Contrary to situations of dry heat where the body suffers because of excess heat, in humid situations the problem arises when the body is unable to evaporate its sweat properly. This leads to the accumulation of excess heat in the body which results in dehydration, heat exhaustion, heat stroke, organ failure, and sometimes even death."

The elderly, children, outdoor labourers, pregnant women, and patients of chronic diseases are at higher risk in such situations, the doctor says. It's essential to take certain precautions to prevent oneself from such situations. "People should stay adequately hydrated, avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours, wear light cotton clothing, and remain in cool or well-ventilated spaces whenever possible. Early symptoms such as dizziness, excessive sweating, muscle cramps, nausea, or confusion should never be ignored. Wet bulb temperatures are a silent but serious public health threat that require immediate awareness and precaution," Dr Havannavar points out.

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