What To Eat And Avoid To Keep Cholesterol In Check – A Heart-Health Guide

New Delhi: Fried snacks such as samosas, pakoras, burgers, etc. are irresistible to many, but overindulgence in these favourites may come at a cost, which is high cholesterol. Doctors warn that more and more young people are developing high cholesterol levels. Early onset can be far more dangerous in the long run.

So, what is cholesterol, really?

Cholesterol is a waxy and fat-like substance classified under lipids. It exists in every cell in the body and travels through the bloodstream. It acts as a protective layer around cells and plays an important role in producing certain hormones. Nearly 80% of the cholesterol in the body is produced by the liver.

When does cholesterol become dangerous?

There are two types of cholesterol – HDL and LDL. The High-density lipoprotein or HDL is often called “good” cholesterol, while the low-density lipoprotein or LDL is known as “bad” cholesterol.

The HDL flows freely in the bloodstream without causing blockages. But high levels of LDL can lead to sticky buildup inside blood vessels. This forms plaque that narrows or blocks arteries.

As plaque builds up over time, it can reduce blood flow. As a result, limited oxygen and nutrients reach the heart or brain. It raises the risk of heart attack or stroke.

What influences cholesterol?

Age, existing health conditions and certain medications can all affect cholesterol levels. But the major influence is lifestyle. What you eat, how active you are, and how you manage stress play a key role.

Doctors say that ultra-processed foods and trans fats are major culprits. They mean processed snacks and bakery items that are loaded with artificial fats, reused oils, excess sugar and salt.

They also warn against refined carbs like maida (white flour), which lack antioxidants and spike LDL levels. Ultra-processed foods, according to them, are also linked to weight gain and chronic inflammation, which further raises heart disease risks.

What should young people know?

Researchers at the University of Cambridge have found that high cholesterol at a younger age can be more damaging than developing it later in life. The impact accumulates over time.

How can one lower cholesterol?

Staying physically active helps muscles burn fat for energy. This reduces the amount of saturated fat in the body and prevents plaque from forming. Less plaque means lower chances of heart attack or stroke.

Healthy habits like avoiding smoking, keeping a healthy weight and limiting alcohol intake matter. It also means cutting down on saturated fats, trans fats and processed foods.

A balanced diet plays a key role. Fibre helps a lot. In the gut, it forms a gel-like layer that slows digestion. It also helps manage cholesterol levels. Adding oats, whole grains, nuts, fruits and vegetables to your diet can make a real difference.

And don’t forget to keep yourself hydrated.

Dehydration affects more than energy levels. It also disrupts blood circulation. Low fluid levels can reduce blood flow, cause dizziness and put strain on the heart. In severe cases, it can lead to clot formation or a sudden heart attack.

But lifestyle is not always enough.

Sometimes diet and exercise are not enough. In such cases, medication may be necessary. Regular check-ups and following your doctor’s advice are critical for prevention and management.

Keeping your heart healthy is not about giving up everything you love. It is about finding balance through awareness, smarter choices and a commitment to taking care of your body, one day at a time.