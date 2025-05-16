What To Eat Before And After A Workout: A Dietitian’s Culturally Rooted Guide

Fitness nutrition doesn’t require exotic ingredients or expensive supplements. Advocate for nourishment that’s simple, seasonal, and culturally intuitive. When fueling your body for exercise, traditional foods can be both effective and comforting.

Nandini Kumar, Founder, NourishKind shares what to eat before and after a workout.

Before Your Workout: Fuel with Familiarity

Aim to eat a light snack 30–45 minutes before exercising, focusing on easily digestible carbohydrates with a touch of healthy fat or protein:

• Homemade nut or gond- besan laddoo: Provides sustained energy from healthy fats and complex carbs.

• Roasted chana: A protein-rich, fiber-filled snack that’s easy to digest.

• Seasonal fruit with homemade nut butter: Combines quick energy with healthy fats.

• A small bowl of poha or murmura chaat with peanuts and lemon: Light and energizing.

These traditional options offer the necessary fuel without the need for processed bars or synthetic supplements.

After Your Workout: Recover with Balance

Post-exercise, your body benefits from a combination of protein for muscle repair and carbohydrates to replenish energy:

• Besan chilla with paneer: High in protein and easy to prepare.

• Khichdi with a spoon of ghee and homemade curd: Gentle on the stomach and nutritionally complete.

• Egg bhurji with roti or rice: A quick, protein-packed option.

• Moong dal dosa with coconut chutney: Light yet filling, rich in plant-based protein.

Remember to hydrate with water or coconut water to replenish fluids lost during exercise.

Understanding Protein Needs and Supplementation

Protein requirements vary based on individual factors like activity level, age, and health goals. While many can meet their needs through whole foods, some might have higher needs and may consider supplements. However, it’s crucial to choose wisely:

• Contamination Concerns: Studies have found that nearly half of tested protein powders contain unsafe levels of heavy metals like lead and cadmium. Organic and plant-based powders, especially chocolate-flavored ones, often show higher contamination levels.

• Choosing Clean Supplements: If you opt for protein powders, select products that are third-party tested for contaminants. Look for certifications like NSF or Informed Choice, and avoid those with excessive additives or artificial sweeteners.