What Trendy Diets Don’t Tell You About Your Bones?

In the quest for health and fitness, trendy diets often promise rapid weight loss and improved well-being. However, many popular diets overlook a crucial aspect of health: the impact on your bones. Bones are living tissues that require specific nutrients to stay strong and healthy, yet trendy diets can unintentionally put them at risk.

Low-carb and ketogenic diets, for example, may reduce the intake of calcium-rich foods like dairy. Calcium is essential for maintaining bone density, and a deficiency can lead to brittle bones and increase the risk of fractures. Similarly, plant-based diets can sometimes fall short in providing adequate vitamin D and protein, both of which are vital for bone repair and strength, unless carefully planned.

Dr. Naveen Palla, Senior Consultant Orthopaedician, Apollo Hospital, shares, "Trendy diets may yield fast results, but the truth is they don't reveal the quiet damage they can do to our bones. Restrictive dieting—eliminating dairy, whole foods, or essential fats—can deprive our body of calcium, vitamin D, and protein, the very constituents of bone strength. Bones are not inert pillars; they are dynamic tissue, constantly remodeling themselves. Starved of nutrients, they silently deteriorate, increasing the chances of future fractures and health conditions like osteoporosis. Real health comes from balance, not from deprivation."

Another popular trend, intermittent fasting, restricts eating windows and may lead to inadequate nutrient absorption if meals lack bone-supportive vitamins and minerals. The absence of consistent nutrient intake could impair bone remodeling, a natural process crucial for bone maintenance.

Moreover, some diets emphasize acid-producing foods, which might cause the body to leach calcium from bones to neutralize acidity, potentially weakening the skeletal structure over time.

What these trendy diets often don’t highlight is the importance of a balanced intake of calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and protein—nutrients fundamental for bone health. Without proper attention, dieting could inadvertently compromise bone strength, leading to long-term issues such as osteoporosis.

Ultimately, before diving into any diet trend, it’s essential to consider how it supports your bones. Consulting healthcare professionals and focusing on balanced nutrition will ensure your diet benefits not just your weight but your lifelong bone health, too.

"Trendy diets, from paleo to keto to intermittent fasting, have gained popularity in contemporary healthy eating, primarily aimed at achieving efficient weight loss and health benefits. These diets encompass various trends, each promoting the consumption or avoidance of specific foods to shed excess weight. Typically, trendy diet plans emphasize the intake of nutritious foods. However, it's important to note that neither the recipes nor their outcomes have received scientific validation from nutrition experts," adds Dr Muralidharan, Spine Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals.

Trendy diets may provide some bone-supporting foods like those rich in omega-3s or plant-based calcium, but potential risks arise from restrictive diets that lack key nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and protein, which are essential for bone density. Various types of diets have different effects on bone health, and they negatively impact bone density and microstructure, affecting bone strength. To protect bone health, these trendy diets should be balanced with bone-strengthening foods, including calcium-rich foods (dairy, leafy greens, fortified plant milks), vitamin D sources (fatty fish, sun exposure, supplements), and protein, along with nuts, seeds, fruits, and vegetables containing vitamins like K and C, and minerals like potassium and magnesium. In addition to a healthy diet, regular exercise is mandatory for building stronger bones.