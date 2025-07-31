When Every Breath Feels Heavy: The Growing Crisis Of Childhood Asthma And Allergies In India’s Metros

At just seven years old, Aarav from Delhi has already spent more nights in hospitals than many patients. Each time the city’s smog thickens, his asthma flares up, leaving him struggling to breathe. Sadly, Aarav’s story is not unique. Across India’s bustling metropolitan cities, an increasing number of children are grappling with asthma and allergies. Rising pollution levels, lifestyle changes, and the challenges of urban living fuel this silent epidemic.

Recent studies reveal that the overall asthma prevalence among children in India stands at 7.9%, with higher prevalence among urban areas. In some major cities like Mumbai, asthma affects around 16.67% of urban children. This is more than double the national average. Allergies are also on the rise. A 2023 survey conducted by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics found that between 15% and 20% of children living in urban areas suffer from allergic conditions, including rhinitis, eczema, and food allergies.

Dr. Kavita Choudhari, Consultant - Allergist and Immunotherapist, Surya Mother and Child Super Specialty Hospital, Pune, shares why every breath feels heavy and the growing crisis of childhood asthma and allergies in India's Metros.

Factors Contributing to the Rise

Several interconnected factors drive the rise in asthma and allergies among children. One of the most significant is air pollution. Particulate matter, especially PM2.5 from traffic emissions, construction dust, and industrial sources, penetrates deep into the lungs, triggering airway inflammation and worsening asthma symptoms. Common indoor allergens, such as dust mites, cockroach droppings, mold, and pet dander, also play a role.

Interestingly, the “hygiene hypothesis” suggests that reduced exposure to microbes during early childhood in sanitized urban environments may impair immune system development, increasing susceptibility to allergies.

The consequences of this growing health burden extend beyond the physical toll. Children like Aarav often miss school due to asthma flare-ups, affecting their academic progress and social interaction. Chronic symptoms can also limit children’s sleep, impacting their overall quality of life. Furthermore, the psychological toll of managing a chronic illness can lead to anxiety, stress, and social isolation.

Managing the Surge

Hence, early diagnosis and appropriate management are essential. Asthma treatment typically involves the daily use of controller medications, such as inhaled corticosteroids, combined with reliever inhalers. Equally important is identifying and avoiding triggers. Minimizing exposure to allergens and environmental pollutants can significantly improve symptom control.

Schools can integrate regular respiratory and allergy screening programs to detect vulnerable children early, preventing serious complications. Maintaining clean, well-ventilated spaces and effective pest control is also instrumental in reducing allergies and asthma. Finally, encouraging healthy habits, such as balanced nutrition and outdoor play, supports immune system development, helping children better resist asthma and allergies.

Every child deserves the chance to breathe freely, run without limits, and grow up without the shadow of a breathless night.