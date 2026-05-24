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NewsHealthWHO sounds global alarm: Ebola outbreak declared international public health emergency, India issues travel advisory
EBOLA OUTBREAK 2026

WHO sounds global alarm: Ebola outbreak declared international public health emergency, India issues travel advisory

Ebola outbreak: The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC). With no approved vaccine or treatment for the Bundibugyo strain, authorities worldwide are stepping up surveillance and precautionary measures.

|Last Updated: May 24, 2026, 09:24 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • WHO has declared the Ebola outbreak in DRC and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).
  • The Bundibugyo strain currently has no approved vaccine or specific treatment, raising global concerns.
  • India has reported no cases so far but has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to affected countries.
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WHO sounds global alarm: Ebola outbreak declared international public health emergency, India issues travel advisoryPic Credit: ANI

New Delhi: In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola disease in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda, the World Health Organisation (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola virus disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

Further, the WHO IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to "detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection" while also "discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection".

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As per the press release, countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

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Ebola disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

India has not reported any case of Ebola disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

In view of the evolving situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and other affected countries, and in line with WHO's recommendations, the Government of India advises all Indian citizens to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda and South Sudan until further notice.

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Indian citizens currently residing in or travelling to these countries are advised to strictly follow public health guidance issued by local authorities and maintain heightened precautions, the press release said.

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