Why Acharya Balkrishna calls raw bananas a hidden superfood for gut health and daily nutrition

Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder & managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, has spent decades studying ancient texts and working on modern formulations. He is not just a scholar of Ayurveda, but also a prominent public figure. Being the face of herbal wellness, he has shared health of a fruit that is often ignored: Raw banana. It is high in resistant starch and fiber. Raw bananas also act as a prebiotic, help digestion, and feed beneficial gut bacteria, which can help manage IBS and constipation.

A vitamin-packed powerhouse

According to Acharya Balkrishna, raw bananas are a rich source of vitamins and minerals. It's not just a filler in your curry, it keeps your immunity strong and supports overall energy levels. This green wonder works quietly but powerfully. Unlike their sweet yellow cousins, raw bananas deliver a punch of nutrients without a sugar rush. That makes them perfect for daily meals.

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Raw bananas are your gut’s new best friend

Acharya Balkrishna highlights that eating raw banana dishes can help ease digestive troubles. It helps provide relief from diarrhea, dysentery, and more. Raw banana curry is not just tasty, it’s also very gentle on your digestive system, and that is what makes it interesting.

It is packed with fiber and natural compounds, and helps regulate digestion, keeping your tummy happy and healthy.

Raw bananas are packed with resistant starch. It has fiber and potassium, which boosts digestive health, helps in weight management, and controls blood sugar. They promote heart health by helping manage blood pressure, and have antioxidant properties. Raw bananas also act as a prebiotic, this supports a healthy gut microbiome.

Pro cooking tip: Keep it light

Acharya Balkrishna advises making banana curries with as little oil as possible. This way, the dish stays light, healthy, and preserves the natural nutrients that make raw bananas such a powerhouse. Simple tempering with a dash of spices is enough to bring out the flavor while keeping it super healthy.

Why raw bananas should be a part of your daily diet

Raw bananas are perfect for anyone looking to eat nutritious meals without overloading on fats or sugar. They can be a star side dish or even a main course as a curry when paired with roti or rice. They’re also a great choice for those looking to improve gut health naturally, or recovering from stomach issues, thanks to their digestive benefits.

So next time you see green bananas at the market, don’t miss them. According to Acharya Balkrishna, they’re more than just a cooking ingredient, they’re a health booster in disguise.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)