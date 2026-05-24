Why are healthcare labels losing trust? The industry faces a new test

New Delhi: For years, a stamp of approval was often enough. A certificate on a label, a regulatory sign-off or compliance with manufacturing norms was treated as the final word on whether a healthcare or wellness product could be trusted. That approach is now starting to lose its grip.

Across healthcare and wellness markets, a gradual change is underway in how products are judged. Instead of relying on one-time certification, companies and regulators are moving toward systems that continue evaluating products even after they reach the market. The change is being driven by fast-moving categories such as nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals and newer therapeutic formulations, where science, ingredients and consumer use patterns evolve.

The older model of certification still exists and holds importance. It checks whether a product meets safety standards, follows approved manufacturing practices and uses permitted ingredients. But critics argue that it captures only a snapshot in time. In sectors where formulas are frequently updated and new research can change understanding of ingredients within months, that snapshot can feel outdated sooner than expected.

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This shortcoming has opened the door for more layered forms of validation. Instead of treating certification as the final checkpoint, newer systems are combining it with additional inputs such as clinical relevance, consistency in product quality over time and how the product performs once it reaches real users. The idea is not only to confirm compliance, but to build a fuller picture of how a product behaves outside controlled trials.

A larger part of this change is the use of data. With digital tools becoming more common across healthcare ecosystems, information from practitioners, usage trends and post-market performance is now easier to collect and analyse. Over time, this builds what industry professionals describe as “clinical intelligence”, a working record of how products perform in real conditions, not in lab environments.

Artificial intelligence is also entering this space, mainly in sorting and analysing large volumes of data. It is being used to spot patterns in ingredient interactions and to flag inconsistencies that may not be visible through traditional review methods. Still, experts say that human judgment continues to be essential. Data can highlight patterns, but interpretation and scientific decision-making are largely dependent on trained reviewers.

At the same time, concerns around unreliable or inflated certifications in markets have pushed interest in verification tools that are easier for end users to access. QR-based tracking systems, for example, are being used in some cases to let consumers check product history, approvals and validation records. The aim is to reduce dependence on static claims printed on packaging and move toward information that can be verified in real time.

Several organisations and accreditation bodies are attempting to formalise how these validation systems could operate. Among them is the International Medical Competency Accreditation Council, which has been involved in efforts exploring models that combine traditional certification with clinical evaluation, post-market monitoring and ongoing data analysis. Advocates of such systems argue that healthcare validation may increasingly move beyond one-time approvals and evolve into continuous assessment throughout a product’s lifecycle.

Not everyone agrees on how this transition will play out. The biggest challenges are around standardisation, data sharing between regions and the risk of inconsistent interpretation of the same evidence. Different markets still follow different rules, and aligning them into a single system is proving difficult.

Even so, the direction of change is becoming harder to ignore. Healthcare product validation is moving away from being a one-time checkpoint and closer to being a continuous process shaped by real-world performance. Instead of asking only whether a product met standards once, the industry is beginning to ask how it performs over time, across different users, and under changing conditions.

That development is in its early stages, but it is changing how trust is built in a crowded and fast-evolving healthcare marketplace.