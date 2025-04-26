Why Are UTIs More Common In Summer? Prevention Tips

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are among the most common bacterial infections, particularly in women. During the summer months, we often see a noticeable rise in UTI cases. Warmer weather creates an environment where bacteria can grow and spread more easily, particularly in the urinary tract, leading to a higher risk of infections, especially when combined with other behavioral and physiological factors.

Dr Nirmala M, Consultant- Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Fertility Specialist, Motherhood Hospitals, Whitefield, Bengaluru shares why are UTIs more common in summer.

Women are significantly more prone to UTIs than men, with research showing they are four times more likely to experience one. This is largely due to anatomy; women have shorter urethras, which means bacteria have a shorter distance to travel to reach the bladder. In India, studies show UTI prevalence among women ranges from 3.14% to 19.87%, which highlights the burden of this condition.

Summer activities can increase the risk of UTIs in several ways. Some contributing factors include personal hygiene, water intake, and urination habits. Additionally, engaging in sexual activity can also increase the chance of bacteria entering the urinary tract, even though sex itself does not directly cause UTIs.

Fortunately, there are simple ways to reduce the risk. Staying well-hydrated is the most important. Dehydration is more common during hot weather, and when the body lacks sufficient fluids, urine becomes more concentrated and less frequent, giving bacteria more time to multiply. Water helps the body flush out bacteria and waste.

Holding urine for long periods, especially when traveling or outdoors, also increases the likelihood of bacteria building up in the bladder. Women should avoid holding in urine and ensure they use the bathroom when needed.

Good hygiene is essential. The bacteria that most commonly cause UTIs come from the rectum. Cleaning and wiping after using the toilet helps prevent the transfer of bacteria to the urethra. Keeping the area dry also helps, and it’s best to avoid wearing damp or tight underwear for extended periods, especially in hot weather.

Probiotics can also help maintain a healthy balance of good bacteria in the urinary and digestive systems. Incorporating plain Greek yogurt into the diet can help support this balance, as it contains natural probiotics and can help promote the growth of good bacteria that suppress harmful organisms.

Lastly, urinating before and after sex is a simple yet effective habit. It helps flush out any bacteria that may have entered during intercourse. This simple step can significantly lower the risk of infection, especially for women who experience recurrent UTIs. It’s also important to maintain personal hygiene before and after intimacy, as clean practices further reduce the chances of bacterial transfer.

If symptoms like burning during urination, frequent urges to urinate, or lower abdominal pain arise, it’s important to consult a doctor early for appropriate treatment and care.