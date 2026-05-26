Why are young Indians being diagnosed with thyroid disorders? Experts reveal hidden triggers

Thyroid diseases are very common worldwide. In India, too, there is a significant burden of thyroid diseases. According to a projection from various studies on thyroid disease, it has been estimated that about 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid diseases. Five common thyroid diseases in India are hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, Goiter and iodine deficiency disorders, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and thyroid cancer. Thyroid problems are no longer limited to older adults. Today, people in their 20s are getting diagnosed with thyroid problems. The reason isn’t just genetics. Lifestyle has changed faster than our bodies can adapt.

Late-night sleep, constant stress, irregular meals, and lack of sunlight all of these directly disturb hormone balance. The thyroid, being highly sensitive, is often the first to get affected.

What’s happening inside your body?

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"Thyroid functions depend on the balance between the brain, hormones, and metabolism. When our sleep is poor and stress level is high can leads to imbalance and gets disrupted. Over time, hormone production becomes irregular, leading to early dysfunction and rising to thyroid disorders," says Dr Narendra K Shetty, chief wellness officer at Kshemavana Naturopathy and Yoga Center.

Early signs of Thyroid that people miss

Dr Shetty says symptoms are often subtle:

1. A little fatigue

2. Hair fall

3. Weight changes

4. Slight shifts in the mood

5. Irregular periods

Most people ignore these symptoms, assuming it’s just stress or routine exhaustion.

Why are thyroid problems common in young Indians?

Experts say that thyroid problems are common in young Indians due to sleep disruption from screen overuse, chronic stress from academic and work pressure, nutritional deficiencies that lead to imbalance (like iron, iodine, vitamin D). Another cause is minimal sun exposure and sedentary lifestyle or reduced physical activity.

“With increasing frequency, it is now common to observe that thyroid conditions have been detected in younger individuals, especially young women in their 20s and 30s. Even though genetic conditions still remain relevant, the growing trend of environmental influences, including chronic stress, irregular sleeping patterns, an inactive lifestyle, improper nutrition, obesity, and too much screen time, is causing a lot of hormonal imbalance. Most individuals overlook the initial symptoms such as inexplicable exhaustion, sudden changes in body weight, hair loss, anxiety, irregular periods, sore throats, and constant lethargy.”

Can the early stage of thyroid disorders be reversed?

"It is important to note that at an early stage of thyroid disorders, such as mild hypothyroidism, it is possible to manage them and in some cases even reverse them by making appropriate changes in your lifestyle. Exercise, proper nutrition, stress management, sound sleep, keeping fit, avoiding processed food and regulating metabolism can improve thyroid function naturally. However, self-medication or denial of symptoms may lead to further complications and delayed treatment. Screening and consulting a doctor is still important, especially for those who have a family history, autoimmune diseases, or recurrent symptoms. Awareness and correction of the lifestyle can go a long way in preventing future thyroid problems," says Dr Anish Gupta, Director, ENT, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram

Young Indians, especially in urban areas, are increasingly diagnosed with thyroid disorders. Conditions such as hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, and autoimmune thyroid disorders were previously detected when the disease was advanced; they are now being picked up much earlier due to increased awareness and early diagnosis.

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"Chronic stress is one of the biggest drivers of this trend, and it can quietly harm hormonal regulation and thyroid function over time. At the same time, many young people are battling irregular meal timings, high dependency on processed or fast foods, and nutrient gaps in their diets. A deficiency in important nutrients like iodine, selenium, iron, and vitamins D and B12 can also disrupt thyroid hormone production. Metabolic and endocrine disruption is compounded by sedentary routines, high-calorie diet, prolonged screen time, and poor sleeping habits," says Dr Pramila Kalra, Senior Consultant, Department of Endocrinology, Ramaiah Memorial Hospital.

Dr Kalra says, "The good news is that if thyroid dysfunction is detected early, it can often be treated successfully. A lifestyle that includes a balanced meal, regular exercise, adequate sleep, and stress-reduction practices such as yoga or mindfulness can help to support and improve hormonal health."

Unexplained weight changes, constant tiredness, hair thinning, mood swings, irregular periods, or trouble concentrating are some symptoms that hint you should visit a doctor as soon as possible.

This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)