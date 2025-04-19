Why Are Young People Getting Liver Problems?

Earlier, liver diseases were often associated with old age. However, today we are witnessing a shift with more and more people facing liver-related issues. Teenagers and youngsters in their 20s/30s being diagnosed with issues in their liver.

As a result, it is important to understand the factors or causes behind this trend. Dr. Kapil Sharma, Director - Gastroenterology, Sarvodaya Hospital, Faridabad shares why young people are getting liver problems.

1. Unhealthy Diet & Obesity

Today the consumption of fast foods, processed snacks, sugary drinks, and high-calorie diets is significantly high among the younger generation. Consuming these leads to a condition in which fat gets accumulated in the liver without alcohol consumption. This condition is known as Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). Thus, the most common cause for youngsters facing liver problems is consumption of an unhealthy diet which is also responsible for the increasing incidence of obesity. In addition to this, it can also lead to issues such as inflammation, fibrosis, and in some cases cirrhosis.

2. Consumption of alcohol from an early age

A trend which is being observed is that youngsters are increasingly consuming alcohol and often treat the same as a binge activity. Alcohol consumption on a regular basis can contribute to alcoholic fatty liver and can further lead to alcohol hepatitis of cirrhosis. This overburdens the liver as it has to detox the alcohol consumed and this results in liver cell damage.

3. Sedentary Lifestyle and lack of physical activity

Factors such as spending long hours watching screen, playing video games and lack of adequate physical movement lead to obesity, insulin resistance, and fatty liver. When there is lack of exercise, the body is unable to burn fat effectively and therefore, the liver tends to store the same.

4. Viral Hepatitis (Hepatitis B & C)

Infections such as Hepatitis B &C might get carried from the mother to the child via tattoos, piercing, unprotected sex, or IV drug use. Since there are no major symptoms for the same, youngsters might carry these viruses which with time may result in chronic liver damage.

5. Unregulated/overuse of Medications, Supplements & Herbal Products

Consumption of painkillers is high among youngsters with some consuming them in high doses which is toxic for the liver. It is highly possible that supplements used for bodybuilding or even herbal remedies might contain ingredients or steroids that are harmful for the liver.

6. Stress, Poor Sleep & Mental Health Issues

Stress and poor sleep health is a common issue faced the youth. This not only impacts the individual’s mental health but also affects hormones such as cortisol and insulin, This increases fat deposition in the liver. Additionally, mental health issues involve substance abuse and inconsistent eating patterns, worsening the liver health.

7. Genetic & Autoimmune Liver Disorders

Wilson’s disease, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and autoimmune often go undiagnosed. If not identified early, these can cause serious liver damage.

Consuming a balanced diet, consistent exercise, getting vaccinated for hepatitis, avoiding alcohol consumption, restraining from using unnecessary medications and regular health check-ups can help manage the various causes leading to liver problems.