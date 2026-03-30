Why blood in stool is often misdiagnosed as piles: Overlooked symptoms of colorectal cancer

Blood in stool is one of the most overlooked early warning signs in clinical practice, largely because both patients and sometimes even primary consultations tend to immediately bend it towards piles or hemorrhoids. While piles are indeed one of the commonest causes of rectal bleeding, assuming that every instance of blood in stool is due to hemorrhoids can delay the diagnosis of far more serious conditions, including colorectal cancer. Any persistent or recurrent rectal bleeding especially if it is painless shouldn’t be overlooked and should always be investigated thoroughly, especially when accompanied by symptoms such as unexplained weight loss, fatigue, changes in bowel habits, or abdominal discomfort.

Patients often delay consultation

"One of the reasons colorectal cancers often go undetected in the early stages is that the symptoms overlap with relatively visible conditions like piles or fissure in ano. Patients may notice bleeding in regular intervals and self-medication with over-the-counter remedies for piles can mask the underlying problem. Patients often delay consultation because the bleeding is painless or intermittent, believing it to be harmless. Unfortunately, by the time many patients seek specialist care, the disease may have already progressed. Early screening and diagnostic evaluation are therefore critical to improve outcomes," reveals Dr Iqbal Saleem Mir, Professor and Head, Department of Minimal Access and General Surgery, Government Medical College, Srinagar.

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Early diagnosis helps

Dr Iqbal says, "The challenge lies in the similarity of symptoms between benign anorectal conditions and potentially life-threatening diseases. From a medical standpoint, any unexplained bleeding from the rectum warrants further investigation through diagnostic procedures such as a colonoscopy. Given the current changes in treatment if a patient of colorectal malignancy reports early a tailored approach can benefit and the patient might live a long productive disease-free life."

In addition, advancements in surgical technology such as fluorescence imaging through laparoscopic surgery are increasingly being used during colorectal cancer surgeries to help surgeons assess tissue perfusion and visualize critical structures in real time. This technology can assist in ensuring adequate blood supply to the bowel during reconstructions, potentially reducing complications such as anastomotic leaks and supporting safer surgical outcomes.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)