Why children don’t always ask for help and how parents can create safe spaces

Children are often silent in their emotional struggles, not because they don’t want help but because they don’t know how to ask for it. From the medical standpoint, this pause is typical and is the result of several factors: Fear of being misinterpreted, concern about letting parents down, or just not having the words to describe complicated emotions.

Many children are still learning to be emotionally aware. They may feel anxious, sad, or stressed, but they interpret these feelings as physical symptoms such as pain, irritability, or they retreat. At these times, they speak with their behaviour. A child who is infrequently vocal, temperamentally frustrated, or shuns social interaction may be conveying distress that they are not speaking a word about.

Another thing to consider is their environment. A child is less likely to open up when they feel their emotions are being dismissed, judged, or minimized. Comments like “you’re overreacting” or “it’s no big deal” can unintentionally discourage expression. Children can end up internalising their challenges over time and feeling that their emotions aren't worthy or significant enough to be expressed.

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According to Vivek Sharma, Mental Health Advocate and Managing Trustee, Mickey Amogh Foundation, "Most of the time, we judge our children on various parameters, like my son can become a great astronaut or my daughter can become a good doctor, and we prepare to plan things accordingly, like saving resources for them, creating an atmosphere for them around our judgment. In the same way, children also judge their parents based on their experiences, like 'My father doesn’t like this, so he won’t approve of this,' or 'My mother doesn’t like this, so she won’t support me for this.' In many cases, these experiences may not have occurred with children but within husband and wife. Children just see, observe, and form opinions, just like any other human being."

Establishing trust and predictability is the emotional space parents should aim to provide, so they are creating a safe space for their kids. That begins with listening actively – focusing your full attention, without interrupting or correcting immediately. When a child speaks, the intention is not to solve the problem right away but to see things through his/her eyes. Simple replies such as “I’m glad you told me” or “that sounds really hard” can really help.

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Dr Madhur Rathi, Consultant, Psychiatrist, Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital, Noida Extension, stated, "We also need to normalise talking about feelings. Children find it easier to open up to their parents when they discuss emotions calmly and without judgment. Promoting expression through narrative, drawing, or play can also aid young children to express what they are not able to on a verbal level."

Scheduled check-ins, particularly during quiet times, can foster connection. Rather than a line of questioning, gentle nudges such as “What was the best and worst part of your day?” can lead to deeper discussions. If you notice continued signs of distress in a child, including mood changes, sleeping patterns, or signs of withdrawal, it is recommended that you consult with a mental health professional.

Early intervention can stop worries from growing and also guide the child to have better ways to cope. At the end of the day, kids don’t consistently seek out adults for help, but they are constantly talking. And it is up to us as their caretakers to listen attentively, respond with empathy, and make them feel safe to be heard.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)