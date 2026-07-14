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Why colorectal cancer becomes more deadly, scientists point to molecular switch

The study suggests this transition is driven primarily by changes in how genes are activated or suppressed, rather than by new genetic mutations. Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have identified a key factor that may help colorectal cancer spread to the liver. 

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 04:51 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 04:51 PM IST
Why colorectal cancer becomes more deadly, scientists point to molecular switch
Image Credit: (Image by Magnific)

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