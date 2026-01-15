Why Constipation Is So Common In Cancer Patients?

Constipation is an overlooked problem even in cancer patients. Yes, you have heard it right! Did you know? Many cancer patients can suffer from constipation, which is caused due to the treatment side effects, reduced activity, dehydration, and emotional stress. So, understanding the reasons can help patients manage it better and stay comfortable.

This article also highlights vital tips for cancer patients to be able to deal with constipation and regulate bowel movements. Read on to know more about the crucial measures suggested by Dr. Supriya Bambarkar, Consultant Oncosurgeon, AIIMS Hospital.

Constipation means having fewer than three bowel movements in a week, passing hard stools, or feeling like the bowel is not empty. The symptoms are abdominal pain, bloating, gas, nausea, and straining during stools. It can be annoying, frustrating, and embarrassing for those who suffer from it. Just like other side effects, such as weakness, feeling nauseated and tired, cancer patients can also experience constipation because the illness and its treatments affect the body in many ways.

The causes of constipation in cancer patients: So, the cancer treatment involves painkillers, chemotherapy, and anti-nausea medicines, which can further impact the bowel movements. There is also an absence of physical activity, and many may feel weak, tired, or bedridden, which can also impact digestion and bowel movements.

Poor appetite, difficulty eating, or treatment-related nausea and reduced fibre intake can also induce constipation. Even cancer patients are often dehydrated and tend to drink less water due to vomiting, mouth sores, or fatigue, which raises the chances of constipation. Stress, anxiety can also lead to constipation.

The complications: If left untreated, constipation can further raise the risk of complications like severe abdominal pain, piles, and anal fissures. Cancer patients need to manage constipation and improve their quality of life.

Parents and caregivers can help by ensuring regular water intake. So have 12-15 glasses of water per day, avoid dehydration, and prevent constipation. Follow dietary instructions as per the doctor's advice. Try doing light activities such as walking or stretching as per the expert’s advice. Take laxatives or any medication only if prescribed by the doctor.

Follow a structured routine, don’t strain while passing bowels. If constipation becomes severe or painful, patients should consult their doctor for timely intervention. So, cancer patients will have to take charge of their health, prevent constipation, regulate bowel movements, and stay healthy.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)