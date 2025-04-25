Why Do Kids Get More Nosebleeds In Summer? Causes And Solutions

The temperature reaches a peak every summer, setting a record for itself to break in another summer. Over the years there has been a rise in summer-related diseases such as heatstroke, allergies, rashes, and dehydration with the rising temperatures. Among all the summer-related diseases, nose bleeding is a major issue not only in adults but also in children as well.

Nosebleeds also known as epistaxis are becoming common in children during summer which is alarming and requires proactive steps to be taken to prevent it before it creates any future health complications. Even if nosebleeds are harmless, they can deteriorate a child’s health if necessary steps are not taken.

Dr Mohan Mahendrakar, Senior Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician at Motherhood Hospitals in Kothanur, Bangalore shares why kids get more nosebleeds in summer. Read in-detail for causes and solutions.

Causes of nosebleeds in summer:

• Dry and hot air: Nasal passages tend to dry up due to heat, dry air, and air conditioner and break the blood vessels in the nasal membranes leading to bleeding.

• Nose blowing and picking: Pollen, dust, and pollution trigger irritation and cause allergies due to which kids pick or blow their nose more often resulting in inflammation and minor injuries inside the nose.

• Dehydration: During summer the temperature increases, and the bodies heat up resulting in dehydration. Parents must ensure that their kids consume plenty of water and stay hydrated throughout the day otherwise dehydration can cause nose bleeding by drying out the mucous membranes.

• Outdoor activities and injuries: During the summer season kids often engage in outdoor activities more. While playing accidental bumps to the nose can also lead to nosebleeds.

Solutions for nosebleeds:

• Keep nasal passages clean: Parents can use a humidifier indoors to maintain the moisture levels in the air. Using saline nasal spray, nasal gel, and nasal ointment inside the child’s nostrils can help keep the mucous membranes hydrated and decrease the chance of bleeding.

• Staying hydrated: Parents must ensure that kids drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep themselves hydrated. Fluids like fruit juices and ORS (Oral Rehydration Solutions) help keep children hydrated. Caffeinated and sugary should be avoided.

• Educating kids about gentle nose care: Parents should teach children not to pick or blow their nose forcefully. Instead, children must be encouraged to use a tissue while cleaning their noses.

• Minimize exposure to allergens: Parents should schedule children’s outdoor activities during the peak hour when the pollen count is high, especially in the morning and evening. Doors and windows of the house must be kept closed to reduce indoor allergens.

• Manage nosebleeds: If a child gets a nosebleed, then the parents must educate them to sit upright and lean slightly forward so that they don’t swallow blood. Pinching the soft nose and holding it for at least ten minutes can help stop bleeding. A cold compress can be applied or kept on the bridge of the nose to help constrict blood vessels.