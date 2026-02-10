Why early eye check-ups matter: Eye experts bust common myths about children’s vision

Children’s vision plays a far bigger role in their growth than most parents realise, yet eye health often goes unchecked until a visible problem arises. Several long-standing myths around children’s eyesight continue to put young eyes at risk. With rising screen time, uncorrected vision issues can quietly affect a child’s academic performance, self-esteem, physical coordination, and even brain development. We reached out to experts about common myths and how these these assumptions can silently harm a child’s development.

1. Many parents assume children don't need eye tests unless there is a visible issue. What are your biggest misconceptions you encounter?

Ans- Dr Swetha Kudtarkar, Consultant Eye Surgeon, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Hubli, says, "Many parents assume that babies don’t need eye exams, but a child’s first eye check should ideally take place between six months and one year of age, as early detection plays a crucial role in healthy visual development. Another common belief is that children will simply outgrow vision problems; however, conditions such as amblyopia (lazy eye) and strabismus (crossed eyes) can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated early. Parents also worry that sitting too close to the television harms eyesight, when in reality it does not cause permanent damage it is often a sign of an existing vision issue like near-sightedness (myopia), meaning it is more an effect than a cause."

Dr Kudtarkar reveals there is a widespread myth that wearing glasses weakens the eyes. In truth, glasses help the eyes focus properly, and not using the correct prescription can actually increase eye strain. Some believe that vision loss only affects adults, but children are also at significant risk, especially with conditions like amblyopia and strabismus that can reduce vision if left untreated. Eye exercises are often thought to fix most vision problems, yet they are not a substitute for glasses and are only useful for specific conditions such as convergence insufficiency; while they may reduce eye strain in children, they do not correct refractive errors. Finally, many assume poor vision does not impact learning, but even mild vision problems can affect reading, academic performance, attention, and information retention, and good vision is equally important for sports and overall development.Top of FormBottom of Form

2. How can uncorrected vision issues affect a child’s learning, confidence, and overall development?

Ans- Dr Kudtarkar says, "Uncorrected vision problems can significantly affect a child’s learning and academic performance. Difficulty seeing the board, reading, or writing can lead to poor concentration, lower grades, weak comprehension, and reduced participation in class. Vision issues often cause eye strain, headaches, and fatigue, making it hard for children to focus on lessons or homework, and many return from school feeling exhausted or complaining of headaches. The constant effort required to see clearly can also lead to frustration, which may be misinterpreted as behavioral issues such as restlessness, inattention, or acting out."

These challenges can deeply impact a child’s confidence and social development. Struggling in school may make a child feel embarrassed or less capable, resulting in low self-esteem. Difficulty with visual tasks or self-consciousness about their struggles can cause children to avoid group activities and social interactions, sometimes leading to feelings of isolation or anxiety. Over time, this frustration may reduce their motivation to participate in class or extracurricular activities.

Uncorrected vision issues can also affect overall development. Early childhood is a critical period for brain development that depends heavily on visual input, and untreated vision problems can hinder neural connections and delay cognitive and motor skill development. Poor vision affects hand–eye coordination and spatial awareness, making physical activities such as catching a ball or riding a bike more difficult. Additionally, if conditions like amblyopia (lazy eye) or strabismus (crossed eyes) are not treated early, they can become much harder to manage later in life.

3. In what ways has the rise of digital learning and gaming impacted children’s eyesight?

Ans- The rise of digital learning and gaming has led to a noticeable surge in eye problems among children, particularly in India where students already face academically demanding school schedules. Increased screen time from online learning has made myopia, dry eye, and digital eye strain increasingly common, with over half of children experiencing symptoms such as itchy eyes and headaches. If this trend continues without intervention, myopia rates could rise sharply. This makes it important for parents to collaborate with teachers to reduce children’s dependence on screens for learning, especially as many schools are shifting to smart-screen teaching and sharing notes through phones, which is not advisable.

Dr Kudtarkar says, "Screen exposure can also disrupt the body’s sleep cycle due to blue light emission, affecting a child’s ability to get quality rest. Gaming further contributes to problems such as dry eyes, eye strain, increased myopia, and Computer Vision Syndrome, as well as physical discomfort, including soreness in the shoulders and back. Common symptoms include fatigue, blurred or double vision, headaches or migraines, increased sensitivity to light, and difficulty concentrating. While gaming may help improve certain visual skills like contrast sensitivity, the overall disadvantages outweigh the benefits."

4. What practical steps can parents take at home to protect their child’s vision?

Ans- Parents can take several practical steps at home to protect their child’s vision, starting with scheduling regular eye exams. Eye check-ups should begin as early as six months of age to track visual development and detect any ocular or vision anomalies early, as timely treatment can help prevent the progression of disorders and ensure the best outcomes. As children grow, they should have another exam at three years of age and a third before starting grade school, followed by annual eye exams thereafter. Knowing the family’s eye health history is also important.

Encouraging healthy eating habits plays a key role in maintaining good vision. Including fruits and vegetables such as broccoli and cauliflower, in a child’s diet provides essential vitamins and minerals that support eye health. Since children often imitate their parents, setting a good example by eating healthy foods yourself can reinforce these habits. Spending at least an hour outdoors daily is equally important, as outdoor activities can lower the risk of conditions like myopia and help relax eye muscles. Children should also wear sunglasses outdoors to protect their eyes from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Safety at home is another important aspect. Keeping chemicals, cleaning supplies, and sharp or pointed objects out of reach helps prevent eye injuries, while protective eyewear should be used during sports. Limiting daily screen time and ensuring children take frequent breaks from digital devices is essential to protect vision. Regular breaks are also important during other near-vision activities such as reading, writing, or drawing.

5. How important is early intervention in preventing lifelong vision problems?

Ans- Early intervention plays a crucial role in preventing lifelong vision problems because the first few years of life are a critical window for visual system and brain development. Timely care helps the brain develop proper visual pathways, reducing the risk of permanent vision loss. Since nearly 80% of classroom learning is visual, untreated vision issues can lead to reading difficulties, poor concentration, and academic struggles, many of which can be avoided with early treatment.

Certain conditions, such as amblyopia (lazy eye), must be treated before the age of seven to eight to achieve the best outcomes and prevent permanent vision loss. Regular eye exams allow early detection and correction of issues like refractive errors such as nearsightedness, farsightedness, and astigmatism, often with simple solutions such as glasses. Clear vision is also essential for a child’s participation in activities and social interactions, so addressing problems early helps prevent feelings of isolation and supports healthy social and emotional development.

6. What message would you like to share with parents and educators about safeguarding children’s vision?

Ans- Dr Kudtarkar says, "Parents and educators should stay alert to warning signs that may indicate a child needs an eye exam, such as squinting or frequent eye rubbing, sitting too close to the TV or holding books very close, complaints of headaches or eye pain, avoiding reading or other close-up activities, poor hand–eye coordination during sports, tilting the head or covering one eye to see better, and difficulty focusing or a short attention span."

Parents can protect their child’s vision by limiting screen time and following the 20-20-20 rule every 20 minutes. Children should look 20 feet away for 20 seconds. Encouraging outdoor play is important, as natural light helps reduce myopia progression, while proper lighting during reading or studying supports eye comfort. A balanced diet rich in Vitamin A, Omega-3, and leafy greens also supports eye health, and most importantly, regular eye check-ups should be scheduled even if no symptoms are present.

Schools can support vision health by incorporating regular eye screenings, reducing unnecessary dependence on digital screens, and focusing on practical teaching methods that give importance to sports and extracurricular activities for a well-rounded education.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)