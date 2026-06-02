Why Google bred 32 million mosquitoes in a lab and wants to release them among people

New Delhi: Google’s parent company Alphabet has asked US authorities for permission to release 32 million specially bred mosquitoes into the environment as part of an effort to reduce the spread of mosquito-borne diseases. These insects were not taken from existing mosquito populations. They were raised in laboratories using automated systems, artificial intelligence and robotics. Their purpose is to reduce mosquito populations that spread dangerous viruses.

The project targets diseases such as West Nile virus and St. Louis encephalitis, both of which are carried by mosquitoes and affect thousands of people in the United States.

The mosquitoes were developed under Alphabet’s ‘Debug’ project, an initiative that has been in development since 2016. The company has previously released lab-bred mosquitoes in controlled programmes and is now seeking approval for a larger deployment.

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Government agencies are presently reviewing the proposal. Public comments have also been invited before a final decision is made. The mosquitoes cannot be released until the approval process is completed.

What makes these mosquitoes different?

The mosquitoes bred by Alphabet are not intended to bite humans. They are all male mosquitoes, which do not feed on blood.

Scientists involved in the project have infected them with Wolbachia, a naturally occurring bacterium that is commonly found in many insect species. When these lab-bred male mosquitoes mate with female mosquitoes living in the area, the eggs do not hatch. Over time, that means fewer mosquitoes in the next generation. As the cycle repeats, the population gradually shrinks.

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Health experts see this as one way of reducing the number of disease-carrying mosquitoes, since only female mosquitoes bite people and spread infections such as West Nile virus.

AI and robots at the centre of the project

Large-scale mosquito breeding is a complicated operation. Alphabet has built much of the process around automation and machine learning systems.

According to the report, male and female mosquitoes are initially raised together in laboratory facilities. Before release, an AI-based sorting system identifies and separates male mosquitoes from females. Only males are selected for deployment.

The company also uses automated robotic systems to breed, monitor and manage millions of insects at a scale that would be difficult through manual work.

Special mobile platforms are planned for transporting the mosquitoes to selected locations and releasing them in a controlled manner.

Two-year trial planned

Efforts to control disease-carrying mosquitoes through modified or specially bred insects are not entirely new. Similar methods have been tested in different parts of the world, and researchers have found encouraging results in reducing mosquito populations.

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Alphabet now plans to carry out a two-year trial if regulatory approval is granted. The programme would be implemented in stages. It will allow authorities to monitor its impact over time.

The proposal combines artificial intelligence, robotics and biological science in an attempt to tackle one of the oldest public health problems. Whether the 32 million mosquitoes ultimately take flight will depend on the outcome of the ongoing government review and public consultation process.