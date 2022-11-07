Why is exercise important for people with diabetes?

For people who have diabetes — or almost any other disease, or even for healthy people, for that matter — the benefits of exercise can't be overstated. Exercise helps control weight, lower blood pressure, lower harmful bad cholesterol, and triglycerides, raise healthy cholesterol, strengthen muscles and bones, reduce anxiety, and improve general well-being.1

More the activity, the better

Being physically active helps manage diabetes because it increases the body's sensitivity to insulin, the hormone that enables cells to use blood sugar as fuel. Additionally, exercise lowers the risk of developing heart disease and nerve damage while assisting with blood sugar regulation.

How much exercise?

The goal is to get at least 150 minutes of at least moderate-intensity physical activity per week. One way to do this is to try to fit in at least 20 to 25 minutes of daily exercise.

Tips to Getting Started:

Find the Like: Exercising by doing something you enjoy is essential because you won't stick with it if you don’t like it.

Begin Slowly: If one is not already physically active, they should begin slowly and work their way up to the desired level.

Find a friend: It’s more fun when someone else is counting on you to show up. Having a partner helps you to be active.

Goal Setting: Set realistic goals after discussing them with the doctor. An example of a goal could be active every weekday for 30 minutes.

Plan it: The more regular the activity, the quicker it will become a habit.3,4

While exercising, consume enough fluids to avoid dehydration (harmful water loss in the body).

Before engaging in any physical activity, check blood sugar, especially if one is taking insulin.

Wear comfortable, well-fitting clothes, athletic shoes and cotton socks when exercising. After the activity, check to see how it has affected blood glucose levels at stipulated intervals.

Check feet for sores, blisters, irritation, cuts, or other injuries after engaging in physical activity. If an injury doesn't start to heal after two days, contact the doctor.

References

The importance of exercise when you have diabetes, Harvard Health Publishing, February 3, 2021. https://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/the-importance-of-exercise-when-you-have-diabetes

Abushamat LA, McClatchey PM, Scalzo RL, et al. The Role of Exercise in Diabetes. [Updated 2019 Nov 16]. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK549946/

Colberg SR, Sigal RJ, Fernhall B, Regensteiner JG, Blissmer BJ, Rubin RR, Chasan-Taber L, Albright AL, Braun B; American College of Sports Medicine; American Diabetes Association. Exercise and type 2 diabetes: the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Diabetes Association: joint position statement. Diabetes Care. 2010 Dec;33(12):e147-67.

K. Aleisha Fetters, How Exercise Helps Prevent and Manage Type 2 Diabetes, Everyday Health, September 15, 2020

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)