Why It’s Important To Have Routine Cardiac Screening, Especially In High-AQI Zones

Air pollution is often discussed in terms of respiratory illness, but its impact on cardiovascular health is equally profound and frequently underestimated. In high-AQI regions, toxic pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, nitrogen dioxide, sulfur dioxide, and ozone circulate at levels far above the permissible limits.

As a result, due to their ultrafine size, these particles can bypass the body’s natural defense mechanisms, travel deep into the lungs, and enter the bloodstream. Dr Anil Bhatt, Director-Cardiologist, Yashoda Medicity shares why it's important to have routine cardiac screening in high- AQI zones.

Once inside the circulatory system, pollutants initiate a cascade of harmful responses. They cause systemic inflammation, oxidative stress, endothelial dysfunction, and increased blood coagulability.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Over time, these changes accelerate the progression of hypertension, coronary artery disease, atherosclerosis, arrhythmias, heart failure, and even sudden cardiac events. Recent studies show that prolonged exposure to high pollution levels can elevate cardiovascular mortality as much as traditional risk factors like smoking.

What makes this particularly worrying is the silent nature of pollution-induced cardiac injury. In most cases, structural and functional changes in the heart come with absolutely no apparent symptoms. By the time chest discomfort, breathlessness, or palpitations appear, the disease may have already progressed significantly. That is why regular cardiac screening is not just advisable, it is essential, especially among people residing in highly polluted urban areas.

Comprehensive screening tools such as ECG, echocardiography, lipid profiling, coronary risk markers, blood pressure monitoring, and stress testing can detect abnormalities long before they manifest clinically. Early identification enables timely intervention, whether through medication, dietary changes, fitness optimisation, or more targeted cardiac management. These proactive steps can substantially reduce the risk of long-term complications.

Those at higher risk include older adults, smokers, diabetics, hypertensives, individuals under chronic stress, outdoor workers, and anyone with a family history of heart disease. For them, ignoring routine screening can mean missing early warning signs that could change the course of their health.

While we cannot always control the air we breathe, we can strengthen our defenses. Routine cardiac screening serves as a powerful preventive strategy that will help one stay ahead of these hidden risks accompanying life in high-AQI environments and safeguard heart health for the long term.

(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)