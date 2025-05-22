Why Moms Are the Last To Prioritize Themselves And How Yoga Can Change That?

Motherhood completely transforms a woman's life. The first and most important thing it changes is her priorities. Her natural instinct to nurture and protect becomes the driving force behind countless daily decisions. While this selflessness forms the backbone of family life, it often evolves into a pattern of self-neglect, with a mother's well-being perpetually relegated to the bottom of an ever-growing to-do list.

Saurabh Bothra, CEO & Co- Founder Habuild shares why mom are the last to prioritize themselves and how yoga can change that.

These constant demands, societal expectations, and internal pressure to be "enough" create a perfect storm where personal needs fade into the background. If left unchecked, this imbalance leads to burnout, which affects millions of women navigating the complex journey of raising children.

In a recent survey conducted by Habuild, over 30,000 mothers from across India shared insights into the emotional wellness challenges they face and the support—or lack thereof—they receive from their families, workplaces, and society. While 57% of respondents said they consistently feel emotionally supported by their families, a notable 33% reported feeling unsupported. Additionally, 57% of mothers admitted they couldn’t always express themselves openly to family members during emotionally or physically difficult times, highlighting a significant communication gap during the moments when support is needed most.

Unseen Burden of Motherhood

Mothers carry an unseen burden that extends far beyond physical caregiving. They also carry the "mental load" that encompasses the endless planning, organising, and anticipating of family needs. It's remembering vaccination schedules while coordinating playdates, monitoring household supplies while planning next week's meals, and tracking developmental milestones while managing work deadlines. This cognitive overload becomes so normalised that many mothers don't recognise how it affects their own well-being until they reach a breaking point.

Guilt That Holds Moms Back

Guilt is the most formidable obstacle to maternal self-care. Many mothers find it very difficult to take even 20 minutes for themselves amidst family demands. This guilt stems from deeply rooted beliefs that prioritising personal needs somehow diminishes one's devotion to their children.

However, this perspective overlooks a fundamental truth: that when mothers revitalise their own emotional and physical reserves, they can better care for their children. Additionally, their patience level improves, and so does their capacity to navigate challenges. Therefore, self-care isn't selfish; rather, it's the foundation that enables sustainable caregiving.

Yoga as a Tool for Self-Reclamation

Beyond physical exercise, yoga is also a crucial tool for self-reclamation, especially for mothers. Whether through a few mindful breathing exercises between tasks or a dedicated flow sequence, these moments allow mothers to reconnect with their bodies, process emotions, and remember their identity beyond caregiving roles.

It meets mothers exactly where they are, requiring no special equipment or extensive time commitments. A yoga session can be as brief as five minutes of exercises like Pranayama or an hour-long sequence of challenging Aasans (poses). This accessibility makes it uniquely suited for the unpredictable rhythm of maternal life.

Stress Release Through Exercises

Deep breathing and intentional stillness are central to yoga practice and help reset a hyperactive nervous system. This deliberate slowing down gives the body a sense of safety, reducing cortisol levels and allowing the mind to settle.

Overwhelmed mothers often experience a noticeable shift after even a brief session, describing feeling lighter, calmer, and more capable of meeting daily demands. As the body learns to release accumulated tension, sleep quality improves, emotional responses become more measured, and the constant background buzz of anxiety diminishes.

Empowering Mothers Inside Out

Yoga empowers mothers not only physically but also emotionally. The practice builds core strength literally and figuratively, strengthening abdominal muscles weakened by pregnancy while fostering inner resilience. As women master the challenging Aasans (poses), they develop the ability to remain calm and composed during the household chaos. This dual benefit proves especially valuable in motherhood's demanding seasons.



As they devote these minutes to themselves, they gradually understand that their well-being forms the cornerstone of family harmony. Over time, through consistent practice, women reconnect with their physical, mental, and emotional strength, reclaiming their right to flourish alongside their families.