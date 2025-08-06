The dialogue surrounding parenthood is evolving, influenced by a deeper understanding of fertility and the various factors that affect it over time. In vitro fertilisation, once seen primarily as a remedy for couples facing conception difficulties, is now embraced as a key component of a more comprehensive and considerate approach to family planning. Instead of waiting for problems to arise, many couples are looking at IVF as a strategy to increase the likelihood of a healthy pregnancy down the line, aligning their family plans with both personal and professional aspirations.

Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Indira IVF shares why more couples are considering IVF even before facing infertility.

This shift is largely driven by health considerations. Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a hormonal disorder that interferes with ovulation, impacts many women during their most fertile years. Additionally, endometriosis, characterized by the presence of uterine tissue outside the uterus, can cause significant pain and hinder conception. Men also encounter fertility challenges such as low sperm count or diminished sperm motility, which can make natural conception less predictable. These concerns have prompted couples to become more attentive to their reproductive timing, often prompting them to consider IVF to be safe from risking future complications.

Advancements in reproductive science, especially preimplantation genetic testing, are another reason IVF is being considered sooner. PGT enables the assessment of embryos for genetic disorders before implantation, greatly lowering the risk of miscarriage or passing on inherited conditions. For couples with genetic health concerns in their family, this technology brings an unprecedented level of certainty and peace of mind, positioning IVF as both a medical solution and a pathway to informed, responsible family planning.

The flexibility to plan parenthood on one's own terms has also made IVF increasingly appealing. In a world where career ambitions, health needs, and personal milestones shape major decisions, the option to freeze eggs or embryos gives couples the freedom to choose parenthood at the timing that fits best. This shift has changed the perception of family building, moving the narrative from urgency to thoughtful preparation.

Lifestyle factors such as increased stress, unpredictable schedules, and rising health issues like obesity and hormonal imbalances are further motivating couples to act proactively. By addressing fertility concerns early and exploring IVF, couples are not only protecting their future prospects but also easing the stress linked to waiting for potential difficulties.

The conversation highlights the significant progress made in assisted reproductive technology and how these advances are redefining modern parenthood. IVF now serves as an instrument of choice and readiness, providing couples with the assurance that, when the moment is right, they can pursue parenthood supported by scientific progress and informed decision-making.