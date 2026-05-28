Why more Gen Z and millennials in India are turning to therapy and prioritising mental health

In India, mental health talks are changing quickly, and it feels like not just gen Z, but millennials too, are the ones nudging it forward. Speaking openly about mental well-being, which used to be treated like a taboo, is now popping up everywhere, just like any normal habit of people. It shows up in chats about relationships, careers, and even everyday emotions as well. Therapy is no longer only for crisis moments. It’s a tool for self-awareness, emotional understanding, and better living. Media, podcasts, workplaces, and schools talk plainly about therapy and mental health, and that signals a cultural shift. Younger generations are highlighting things older generations sidestepped, like trauma and emotional hardships, so therapy is starting to feel less stigmatized.

Accessibility, attachment styles, and burnout recovery

This shift also shows up in the way young people handle emotions and then decide where the limits are. They seem to care about their well-being. They spot what really doesn’t fit. Lately, the talks are more likely to touch on emotional accessibility, attachment styles, burnout recovery, and even inner restoration. Sometimes it feels a bit more honest, like everyone is trying to manage it rather than just push through.

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"This rise reflects a deeper emotional shift. Therapy is now being treated like a personal space for self-awareness, getting your feelings steady, and identity exploration, not only a place for crisis intervention. Social media, on one hand, makes mental health conversations feel more normal, and on the other hand, it can oversimplify things, too much sometimes. The good part is that asking for psychological support seems to be losing its stigma, and emotional literacy is starting to be viewed as a life skill," notes Deepak Kashyap, a counselling psychologist.

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Mindfulness and spiritual guidance

"Young Indians' openness to therapy shows a real change in how people think about emotional health and self-awareness. Not only therapy, though, but a lot of them also go for more holistic healing like mindfulness and spiritual guidance, as if they want something that feels deeper and more lasting, with emotional resilience as the end goal," says Hitesh Chakraworty, a spiritual healer.

As India keeps getting more emotionally aware and digitally connected, therapy culture among Millennials and Gen Z is likely to grow. Even with problems such as affordability and misinformation still floating around, the fact that mental health is becoming a bigger priority is a meaningful cultural shift.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)