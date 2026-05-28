Why more young people are facing nerve damage, numbness and back pain in their 20s and 30s

Nerve problems were prevalent among older people before. However, today, we see more and more cases of young people with nerve complications due to numerous reasons. The first factor leading to the problem is prolonged sitting positions with wrong posture while working on electronics. Spending a lot of time in front of a laptop/phone means compressing nerves in the neck, back, or hands, which leads to painful sensations, numbness, or tingling. Inactive lifestyle causes the weakness of muscles around the spine, which makes the pressure stronger.

Vitamin B12 and vitamin D deficiency

"One more reason for the development of nerve impairments among young people is related to their unbalanced nutrition. Vitamin deficiencies, especially vitamin B12 and vitamin D, lead to the development of the problems in question. Unhealthy food, including processed products, too much sugar, and alcohol, affects nerve tissues negatively. Sometimes, it is not only the diet but also some diseases such as diabetes, obesity, thyroid disorders, or autoimmune conditions that may cause impairments," says Dr Gaurav Batra, neurosurgeon (brain & spine), Max Superspeciality Hospital, Vaishali.

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Apart from that, nerve impairments can also appear under the influence of stress or anxiety, as it causes tension in muscles. Apart from that, injuries can occur as a result of playing sports and even working.

Dr Batra says, "Numbness, tingling, pain, muscle weakness, sharp shooting pain, cramps, lack of balance and coordination, and pain are the usual symptoms. Fatigue and sensitivity to touch could also happen at times."

The following could be early signs of nerve problems, which should never be taken for granted:

Numbness of your hands or feet Continuous cramps of your muscles Inability to grip anything using your hands Pain in your neck and back Increasing pain

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"Proper care will help prevent the onset of any nerve condition, which includes exercise, good posture, healthy nutrition, proper stress level management, and avoiding repetitive motion injuries. From a neurosurgical point of view, many young adults today are developing early spinal degenerative changes because of prolonged screen time, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, and improper ergonomics. Conditions such as cervical spondylosis, slipped discs, sciatica, carpal tunnel syndrome, and nerve compression syndromes are now being diagnosed at much younger ages than before," he further explains.

If constant nerve compression is ignored, it can gradually lead to permanent weakness, muscle wasting, gait imbalance, and reduced quality of life. Early diagnosis through clinical evaluation and imaging allows timely treatment with medications, physiotherapy, posture correction, minimally invasive pain procedures, or surgery in selected cases before irreversible nerve damage occurs.

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(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about medical conditions.)