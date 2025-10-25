Why No One Talks About Postpartum Depression?

Despite the growing focus on mental health, maternal mental well-being, particularly postpartum depression, remains one of the most overlooked areas in healthcare and workplaces. As women continue to break barriers and balance multiple roles, the emotional and psychological weight of motherhood often goes unseen, underestimated, and unaddressed.

Dr. Vikram Vora, Medical Director at International SOS, emphasizes, “The emotional wellbeing of new mothers is not just a personal concern; it is a public health priority that demands systemic attention.” Throughout history, women’s roles have expanded under pressure during industrialization, global conflicts, and now, in the drive for gender equality. Yet the critical phase of early motherhood remains undervalued both socially and institutionally.

Motherhood brings with it a heavy cognitive load. Beyond the physical challenges of childbirth, new mothers face continuous emotional labour, sleep deprivation, and constant decision-making. They juggle the demands of newborn care, family expectations, and, for those returning to work, the pressure to perform and “bounce back.” This relentless mental and physical strain often manifests as postpartum depression, anxiety, and eventually, burnout. Research shows that nearly one in five women experiences postpartum depression, yet many go undiagnosed or untreated due to stigma, lack of awareness, and inadequate healthcare systems.

“The consequences of untreated maternal mental health issues extend far beyond emotional exhaustion,” says Dr. Vora. “Mothers may face heightened risks of cardiovascular disease, anxiety, weakened immunity, and metabolic disorders. Prolonged burnout can cause dissociation, fatigue, and reduced motivation, affecting not only the mother but also her child’s development and the family’s wellbeing.”

Even among working mothers, more than 60% continue to shoulder most household responsibilities, despite holding demanding jobs or being primary earners. This “second shift” leaves them with little time for rest or recovery, compounding the impact on mental health.

Dr. Vora calls for a shift from passive acknowledgment to proactive intervention. Universal postpartum mental health screenings, affordable access to therapy, structured return-to-work programs, and parental leave policies that recognize emotional needs must become standard. Workplaces, too, must reject the outdated notion that resilience means enduring silently.

Empathy-driven leadership, flexible work arrangements, and accessible wellbeing resources can go a long way in helping new mothers reintegrate without guilt or burnout. When organizations invest in maternal mental health, they’re not just supporting individuals; they’re strengthening families and communities.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)