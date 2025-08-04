Advertisement
SELF MEDICATION

Why Playing Doctor- Doctor With Your Body? Expert Shares How Dangerous It Can Be

Playing doctor- doctor with your body can lead to a disaster for yourself. Now, trending self-medication and self-diagnosis can lead to serious health consequences.

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Image credit: Freepik

Dr Viral Desai, Board-certified Super Specialist, Cosmetic Plastic and Hair Transplant Surgeon, and Medical Director – DHI India, shares how dangerous self-medication can be. 

Risks Involved in Self-diagnosing:

Inaccurate diagnosis: diagnosing a condition by reading something on the internet can lead to a delayed or incorrect treatment
• Covering up underlying symptoms: taking symptomatic medicines by yourself can subside the underlying condition for an acute period, making it harder to diagnose the root cause.
Ignoring allergies: allergic reactions or cross interactions with other medications are a common complication in such cases.

Potential damage of self-medication:

• Adverse reactions allergy, overdose, or underdose, can be caused if the individual proceeds with an unprescribed treatment. It can also worsen the underlying condition if not treated on time.
• Addiction: sleeping pills being the most common example; such dependencies can be a result of long-term ingestion of medicines without medical supervision.

What can you do ??

• Seek medical attention: if symptoms are present, consult a doctor for further medical assistance.
• Medical supervision should be under your doctor’s supervision & follow their instructions.
• Doctors have the training and expertise to diagnose conditions accurately; hence, their opinion matters.
• Be on a regular follow-up to monitor your progress, get treatment plans & provide follow ups.

Playing doctor with your body can be dangerous, and as discussed, self-diagnosis and medication can lead to serious health issues. To ensure an accurate diagnosis, treatment, and better health, consulting a medical practitioner according to your concerns is recommended. So, prioritize your health and seek medical attention when needed.

About the Author
authorImg
Olivia Sarkar

Lifestyle author empowering readers to lead happier lives through practical wellness. Literature background, holistic approach, advocate for mindfulness and self-care.

... Read more
