Why Relying Too Much On Painkillers For Knee Or Hip Pain May Do More Harm Than Good?

One of the most prevalent health issues nowadays, particularly in older folks, is knee and hip pain. Sometimes, injuries, wear and tear, obesity, or even a sedentary lifestyle can also trigger pain in these joints. Many people instinctively turn to painkillers as a temporary solution when their pain begins to interfere with their everyday lives.

Since these medications don't address the underlying issue, they are not a long-term solution, even though they may provide momentary respite. In fact, over-reliance on drugs over time may lead to new health problems.

Here are some of the risks linked to frequent or prolonged use of painkillers, as shared by Dr. Jaiveer Hunjan, Hunjan Hospital, Ludhiana:

• Stomach irritation and ulcers: Painkillers can inflame the lining of the stomach, causing persistent discomfort and, in severe cases, bleeding ulcers.

• Kidney problems: Regular use can put extra stress on the kidneys, reducing their ability to filter waste effectively.

• Heart risks: Some painkillers may increase the likelihood of heart attacks, high blood pressure, or strokes over time.

• Liver issues: Certain painkillers, especially when taken in high doses, can damage the liver and affect its normal functioning.

Therefore, even if medications could help you get through the day, joint discomfort should never be treated primarily with them. It’s always better to consult a doctor early to understand the real reason behind the pain and explore safer, long-term options for treatment.

Dr. Dheeraj Dubay, Senior Joint Replacement Surgeon, Shalby Hospital, Jaipur, further added, “For knee or hip pain, relying solely on painkillers is never the best course of action because they just temporarily relieve discomfort without treating the underlying cause. Rather, individuals should focus on remedies that enhance joint wellness and mitigate damage. Effective conservative steps include maintaining a healthy weight to reduce joint pressure, regular low-impact exercise like walking or swimming to keep joints flexible, physiotherapy for improved movement and muscle strength, and targeted medical treatments such as injections or supportive devices."

However, when pain becomes persistent and joint damage progresses, particularly from conditions like arthritis, conservative treatments may no longer suffice. At this stage, joint replacement surgery becomes a highly effective option.

The Zero technique has made joint replacement procedures more efficient and patient-friendly. This advanced approach delivers three key advantages: surgical time reduced to just 15 minutes, a completely painless surgery experience, and fast recovery enabling early discharge.