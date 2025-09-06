Why Routine Health Checks Are Crucial During The Monsoon Season?

The monsoon season, although providing much-needed reprieve from the blazing summer heat, also brings a slew of health issues. Increased humidity, stagnant water and fluctuating temperatures promote the spread of different diseases.

Routine health check-ups are essential at this time for detecting and avoiding illnesses and ensuring overall well-being as shared by Dr. Rashmi Talwar, Deputy Laboratory Head - Gurugram, Agilus Diagnostics.

1. Surge in Waterborne and Vector-Borne Diseases

Waterborne illnesses such as typhoid, hepatitis A, and cholera are much higher during the monsoon season due to contaminated water sources. Stagnant water is also a breeding habitat for mosquitoes, increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya. For instance, Pune reported a significant spike in hepatitis and typhoid infections in May 2025 compared to the previous year.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Routine health screenings aid in the early detection of some diseases, allowing for appropriate intervention and reducing the likelihood of complications.

2. Exacerbation of Respiratory and Gastrointestinal Issues

The damp and humid conditions during the monsoon can aggravate respiratory ailments such as asthma, bronchitis, and allergies. Mold growth and increased pollen count further contribute to respiratory distress. Furthermore, fluctuations in temperature can cause digestive issues, such as diarrhoea and food poisoning. For example, Nagpur saw an increase in diarrhoea due to changing weather conditions and poor hygiene.



3. Monitoring Chronic Conditions

Patients with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes, hypertension, and arthritis, may experience increasing symptoms during the monsoon season. High humidity can affect blood sugar levels and increase joint pain. Routine check-ups assist in closely monitoring these conditions, allowing for timely adjustments in treatment plans.

4. Strengthening Immunity and Nutritional Assessment

Sudden weather changes can weaken the immune system, making individuals more susceptible to infections. Regular health checkups provide information about one's overall health and immune function. To strengthen immunity, doctors could suggest dietary adjustments and vitamin supplementation.

5. Mental Health Considerations

The gloomy and dark monsoon days may have a significant impact on mental health, causing diseases such as Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) and mood swings. Regular check-ups, such as mental health examinations, can help in diagnosing and managing these disorders; hence, they guarantee general wellness.

Recommended Health Check-ups During Monsoon

A comprehensive monsoon health check-up typically includes:

● Complete Blood Count (CBC): To detect infections and assess overall health.

● Liver and Kidney Function Tests: To monitor organ health, especially if affected by waterborne diseases.

● Dengue and Malaria Tests: Particularly if experiencing fever or flu-like symptoms.

● Chest X-ray: For individuals who are prone to respiratory issues.

● Nutritional Assessment: To diagnose inadequacies and suggest dietary changes.

Preventive Measures to Complement Health Check-ups

● Maintain Hygiene: Infections can be avoided by regularly washing your hands and keeping your living space clean and dry.

● Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of clean, boiled, or purified water to prevent dehydration and associated repercussions.

● Eat a Balanced Diet: Include foods rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants to boost the immune system.

● Avoid Stagnant Water: To avoid mosquito breeding, remove any standing water around the home.

● Use Protection: Mosquito repellents and nets are essential to prevent vector-borne diseases.

● Stay Dry: Change out of wet clothes promptly to prevent skin infections.

● Food Safety: Ensure that all food is well-cooked, and avoid eating from street vendors during the monsoon.