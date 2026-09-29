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‘Why Rs 3,000 medicine costs Rs 27,000?’ SC slams govt over super inflated prices of life-saving cancer drugs

The court’s scrutiny extends to the drug price-control system, government health schemes and the use of patent powers to improve access to costly cancer medicines.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 06:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 06:18 PM IST
‘Why Rs 3,000 medicine costs Rs 27,000?’ SC slams govt over super inflated prices of life-saving cancer drugs
Image Credit: Representative image. (AI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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