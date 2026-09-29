/‘Why Rs 3,000 medicine costs Rs 27,000?’ SC slams govt over super inflated prices of life-saving cancer drugs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has questioned how an essential cancer medicine supplied to retailers for around Rs 2,700 can have an MRP of Rs 27,000. The division bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also looked at the reach of the existing drug price-control system and the financial burden on patients and taxpayers.
The court was hearing petitions seeking tighter regulation of medicine prices, mandatory generic prescriptions and controls on medical devices. During the hearing, Justice Mehta cited the 10-fold difference between the price to retailer (PTR) and MRP of life-saving cancer medicines.
“There are essential medicines for cancer for which MRP is Rs 27,000 and PTR is Rs 2,700. That is absolute rampage and carnage and broad daylight dacoity with the patients. How can a patient be cheated for a medicine which the manufacturer sells to the retailer at Rs 2,700 and MRP is printed at Rs 27,000?” the bench said.
The court also asked why such a large difference was permitted and questioned the role of authorities responsible for medicine pricing. Justice Mehta asked, “If that is not extortion, then what is it? People sell their houses, sell their ornaments for getting medicines.”
The hearing also dealt with the distinction between scheduled and non-scheduled medicines under the Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013. The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority fixes ceiling prices for scheduled medicines. A submission before the court said around 82 per cent of medicines fall outside this scheduled category, leaving their initial prices without the same form of ceiling-price regulation.
The bench asked why essential medicines should be outside price control and whether a common margin could be applied across medicines. It also examined the 16 per cent trade margin used in the pricing of scheduled medicines. Under the DPCO system, the ceiling price for scheduled medicines is calculated using price-to-retailer data and a 16 per cent margin.
The court also turned to medicines purchased through government health schemes. Justice Mehta pointed out that when hospitals buy medicines at high prices and claim reimbursement under schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, the cost ultimately comes from public funds.
“When patients are taking treatment under Ayushman Bharat scheme, this whole price has to be paid by the taxpayers. Hospitals are buying medicines at these prices and then reimbursing from the government. It is ultimately taxpayer’s money,” the bench said.
The Centre told the court that it was not approaching the case in an adversarial manner and referred to the Jan Aushadhi scheme. Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj submitted, “Medicine should reach the last person,” and said the government would look at areas where the existing system could be improved.
Representing the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal told the court pharmaceutical companies do not necessarily keep the entire difference between the manufacturer price and the final price. He said the prices at which medicines are supplied to stockists, retailers and hospitals also need to be examined.
The matter was listed for further hearing on September 29, when the court is expected to examine the government's position on medicine pricing and the regulatory system.
Days before the Supreme Court proceedings, the Kerala High Court dealt with a separate case involving the price of patented cancer medicines.
On September 28, it held that the Centre can invoke Section 100 of the Patents Act, 1970, to use a patented invention for government purposes, including manufacturing a medicine and supplying it to a needy patient on a non-commercial basis. The ruling came in a case involving Ribociclib, a patented breast cancer medicine.
Justice Harisankar V Menon said Section 100 does not restrict who can receive the medicine when the government uses the patent for public purposes. The court said the provision can cover government manufacture of a patented medicine and its non-commercial sale to a patient who needs it.
The court did not order the Centre to immediately manufacture or supply Ribociclib. It said the government would first need data on affordability and the number of patients who could benefit before deciding whether such intervention was required.
The case began with a breast cancer patient's plea filed in June 2022. She had sought government intervention over the cost of Ribociclib and another medicine, Abemaciclib. The case was listed for final hearing 57 times after January 2023 without a final hearing. The petitioner died while the case was pending, but the high court continued to pursue the matter in the larger public interest.
The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the delay in July and agreed to examine the broader issue of access to affordable life-saving medicines. The Kerala case had also involved a request for government use of the patent under Section 100 of the Patents Act.
The high court's latest ruling now provides a legal route for the Centre to consider government use of patents where the price of a life-saving medicine makes access difficult. The court has left the decision on whether and when to use that power with the government, subject to the requirements set out under the Patents Act.
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