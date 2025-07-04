Why Skipping Your Annual Dental Check-Up Could Be More Harmful Than You Think – Experts Explain

Annual visits to the dental check-up are crucial, even though you believe that your teeth are in good condition. Annual dental check up aid in identifying minor problems before they worsen, like preventing the need for a root canal or tooth extraction. Remember prevention is better than cure.

Dr. Kesha Ramolia Patel, MDS, Dental Wellness shares why skipping your annual dental check- up could be more harmful than you think.

Keeping Your Gums and Teeth Healthy:

The goal of any dental examination is to shield your teeth from diseases that could weaken or harm them in various ways. To identify issues early, your dentist examines your gums and the bones that hold your teeth in place. You may avoid pain and feel good about your smile when your teeth and gums are in good health.

Eliminating Tartar and Plaque

Plaque and tartar can easily build up on and between teeth, even if you brush after every meal. The dentist will clean and polish your teeth during a check and which will make it easier to identify any issues and prevent cavities. Cavities often hurt at first but by the time it needs to be treated.

Preventing Other Health Issues

Dental problems can affect more than just your mouth. Making the decision to have a checkup can help reduce the likelihood of getting a new health problem or avoid problems with an existing one. People who have chronic illnesses that they need to regularly manage should pay particular attention to this.

Stops Gum Disease Early:

Gum infections may result if plaque and tartar are not removed..This occurs when tartar builds up near the gumline, causing the gum to separate from the tooth. As the infection worsens, the tissue that holds the gums and teeth together begins to deteriorate. This is the official stage of gum disease and symptoms like bleeding and swelling may appear. Teeth loosening or falling out completely is normal at this stage, and an advanced dental treatment is required at this stage.

Use X-rays to Find Hidden Issues:

Getting x-rays of your teeth and jawbone is an essential aspect of seeing your dentist. Dental practitioners can identify and diagnose problems by using X-ray scans to view what is happening under your gums and inside your jaw. Such issues may include impacted teeth, which are developing teeth that are unable to push through the gum line, as is frequently the case with wisdom teeth.

Keep in mind that oral health is overall health. Maintaining your oral health contributes to the overall wellness of your body. One of the easiest methods to maintain your smile strong and avoid potential health issues is to have annual dental check ups.