Why Uric Acid Levels Spike After Festivals And How To Bring Them Down Naturally
Festive feasting often leads to sudden spikes in uric acid, triggering joint pain, bloating, and fatigue soon after the celebrations end. Here’s why it happens, and the most effective natural ways to bring your levels back to normal.
Trending Photos
Festivals and huge family celebrations usually involve delicious spreads loaded with purine-rich foods, think sweets, fried snacks, meat, seafood, paneer, sugary drinks, and alcohol. When the body breaks these down, it produces uric acid as a byproduct. Add late-night eating, less water intake, and disrupted sleep, and your kidneys struggle to flush out the excess. The result? A sudden rise in uric acid levels right after the festive season.
The Role of Sugar, Alcohol & Rich Foods
High-fructose sweets, mithai, desserts, and sugary drinks stimulate excess uric acid production. Alcohol worsens this by dehydrating the body and burdening the liver and kidneys. Heavy meals, especially those rich in red meat, organ meat, mushrooms, rajma, chole, and bakery items, add to the purine load, leading to higher uric acid and inflammation.
Why Dehydration Makes It Worse
During festivals, people typically drink less water and more festive beverages. Low hydration means the kidneys cannot flush uric acid out effectively. Even a mild drop in water intake can cause uric acid to crystallise in joints, leading to post-festival stiffness or pain.
How Stress and Lack of Sleep Add to the Problem
Festive stress, travel, late-night events, and irregular sleep increase cortisol, which interferes with metabolism. This slows down the body’s ability to clear uric acid, making levels rise even if your diet hasn’t dramatically changed.
Signs Your Uric Acid Is High After Festivals
1. Sudden joint pain, especially in toes, knees, or ankles
2. Bloating and indigestion
3. Fatigue or heaviness
4. Puffiness and swelling
5. Difficulty moving due to joint stiffness
If symptoms persist, a blood test is necessary, but early control helps prevent gout attacks.
Natural Ways to Lower Uric Acid After Festivals
1. Start With a Hydration Reset
Drink 2.5-3 litres of water daily. Add lemon water, jeera water, barley water, or warm herbal teas to support kidney function and flush uric acid out naturally.
2. Add Low-Purine, Anti-Inflammatory Foods
Focus on:
Cucumber
Lauki
Tomatoes
Spinach (in moderate amounts)
Apples
Cherries
Berries
Moong dal
Oats
These foods help alkalise the body and reduce inflammation.
3. Limit Trigger Foods for a Week
Cut back on:
Red meat
Organ meats
Deep-fried snacks
Mushrooms
Rajma/chole in excess
Alcohol
Sweets and sugary drinks
A short reset dramatically lowers uric acid within days.
4. Try These Effective Home Remedies
Apple cider vinegar (1 tbsp in warm water) improves detoxification.
Giloy + tulsi tea reduces inflammation.
Fenugreek seed water supports metabolism.
Barley water is excellent for kidney health.
Ayurveda also recommends gokshura and punarnava, but use only under guidance.
5. Optimise Your Sleep Cycle
Even two days of poor sleep can raise inflammation and slow uric acid removal. Get 7-8 hours nightly for at least a week after festivals.
6. Move Daily: Even Light Exercises Help
A 20-30 minute walk, stretching, or yoga boosts circulation, helping the kidneys filter blood better. Avoid high-intensity workouts during a flare.
When to See a Doctor
If joint pain becomes severe, swelling increases, or you experience repeated episodes, consult a doctor for evaluation. Persistent high uric acid can damage joints and kidneys over time.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv