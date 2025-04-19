Today’s world is flooded with toxins- from processed food and pollution to stress. Your liver is responsible to detox your body. Incorporating yoga into daily routine will help you to attain liver health. An unhealthy liver can be a result from various lifestyle, environmental and medical factors. The consumption of food which is high in sugar, have preservatives and are fried which leads to obesity.

One of the major causes of liver disorder is alcohol consumption. Heavy use of pesticides and pollution causes toxin overload is egregious for liver. Practicing Yoga asanas and pranayama daily can help mitigate the effects of harmful substances. Yoga acts as a natural detox booster, supporting liver function in powerful ways. It stimulates liver detoxification, reduces stress, boosts digestion and fights inflammation.

Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar - Author, Columnist, Founder: Akshar Yoga Kendraa shares why yoga is your liver's best friend in a toxic world.

Asanas for liver health:

1. Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree pose)

This asana tones the muscles around your abdomen and improves function of liver.

Formation

- Begin with samasthithi , then join your palms to form pranam mudra

- Raise your hands to Hasthauttanasana

- Inhale and slowly bend your body right side, hold this for 5 secs.

- Repeat on the other side.

- Exhale as you straighten your upper body.

2. Padahastasana (Standing forward Bend)

This asana improves digestion and eliminates excess belly fat.

Formation

- Begin by standing in samasthithi

- Exhale and gently bend your body at your pelvis joint.

- Try to touch your knees with your nose.

- Place palms on either side of feet.

- Hold asanas for 5 -10 secs.

- Inhale and lift your upper body up.

3. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

It increases the blood circulation.

Formation

- Lie on your stomach

- Slowly raise your trunk and head with support of the palms. The arms should be bent at the elbows.

- Arch your neck slightly backwards and look up.

- Your navel should be pressed against the floor.

- Hold the asana for 5 secs.

Pranayama for liver health

1. Shant Bhastrika

This practice is ideal for reducing stress, and anger. It focuses on cooling the body and mind.

Technique

- Sit comfortably in Sukhasana, with a straight spine.

- Keep your hands in Gyan mudra

- Inhale slowly and deeply and exhale gently through the nose.

- Practice for 5-10 rounds initially, gradually increase the time.

2. Shant Anulom Vilom

It induces deep relaxation and promotes mental peace.

Technique

- Sit comfortably in Sukhasana

- Keep your spine straight and shoulders relaxed.

- Close the right nostril with the right thumb

- Inhale slowly and deeply through left nostril

- Close the left and exhale gently and completely through right nostril

- Inhale slowly through right nostril, close the right nostril and exhale through left nostril.

- Practice for 5mins daily.

3. Kapalbhati Pranayanma (skull-shining breath)

This practice energizes, detoxifies and heals your liver.

Techniques

- Sit in a comfortable position, spine straight.

- Hands in Prapti mudra.

- sharp exhale through the nose, belly pulls in,

- Passive inhales, let the belly relax.

- Start with 50 counts and gradually increase.

Therefore, In a world where environmental pollutants, processed foods, and sedentary lifestyle, Yoga emerges as a natural, holistic, and powerful practice.