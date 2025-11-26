Advertisement
EAR HEALTH

Why You Should Never Use Earbuds Or Cotton Swabs In Your Ears And How To Safely Remove Wax

Using earbuds or cotton swabs to clean earwax can push the wax deeper, leading to infections, pain, and even hearing damage. Instead, safe methods like ear drops, warm water rinsing, or professional cleaning help maintain healthy ears without risk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2025, 01:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why You Should Never Use Earbuds Or Cotton Swabs In Your Ears And How To Safely Remove WaxPic Credit: Freepik

Earwax, medically known as cerumen, is a natural substance produced by your ear to protect the ear canal from dust, bacteria, and other foreign particles. While it might seem tempting to remove earwax with an earbud or cotton swab, doing so can actually cause more harm than good. Understanding why and learning safer alternatives is essential for maintaining healthy ears.

Why Using Earbuds to Clean Earwax is Dangerous

Risk of Pushing Wax Deeper

Using earbuds or cotton swabs often pushes earwax further into the ear canal instead of removing it. This can lead to impaction, causing pain, hearing loss, or a feeling of fullness in the ear.

Damage to the Ear Canal or Eardrum

Inserting a hard object like a cotton swab can scratch the sensitive skin of your ear canal or even rupture the eardrum, which may lead to infections, bleeding, or long-term hearing problems.

Increased Risk of Infection

Introducing bacteria from a used or dirty earbud can trigger ear infections. Scratching or irritating the ear canal can also create openings for bacteria to enter.

Interference with Ear’s Natural Cleaning

Your ears are designed to self-clean. Cerumen gradually moves outward naturally, carrying debris with it. Using earbuds disrupts this natural process and can actually make wax buildup worse.

Safer Ways To Clean Your Ears

Let Your Ears Clean Themselves

In most cases, no intervention is necessary. Earwax usually migrates out naturally over time. Gently wiping the outer ear with a soft cloth is enough for hygiene.

Use Ear Drops

Over-the-counter ear drops or natural oils like mineral oil or olive oil can soften hardened wax, making it easier for your ear to expel naturally.

Irrigation (Ear Syringe)

A bulb syringe can be used to gently rinse the ear with warm water. This should be done carefully to avoid damaging the eardrum. Avoid doing this if you have a history of ear infections or a perforated eardrum.

Professional Cleaning

If earwax becomes impacted or painful, visiting an ENT specialist is the safest option. Doctors can safely remove wax using specialised tools under professional guidance.

Signs You Should See a Doctor

Seek professional help if you experience:

Severe ear pain or discomfort

Hearing loss or muffled hearing

Ringing or buzzing in the ear (tinnitus)

Persistent dizziness or imbalance

Discharge or bleeding from the ear

While it might be tempting to use earbuds to remove earwax, doing so can be dangerous and counterproductive. Earwax serves a protective purpose, and your ears are usually capable of cleaning themselves. Using safer alternatives like ear drops, gentle irrigation, or professional cleaning ensures your ears remain healthy without risking damage or infection. Remember, your ears don’t need cotton swabs—they need care and patience.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)

