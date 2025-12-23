Why Youngsters Can No Longer Ignore Cancer Risks?

Young adults often believe cancer is a disease of the 50s and 60s, but the trend we’re observing today tells a very different story. Over the past decade, cancers linked to lifestyle, metabolic health, and environmental exposures are rising rapidly in people as young as their early 20s. It is not a sudden turn of events, but it's the long-term effects of patterns of behavior rooted in adolescence and continued through young adulthood.

Dr. Aravind Badiger, Technical Director, BDR Pharmaceuticals adds, "Poor dietary practices, sedentary habits, and chronic stressors all combine to contribute to the leading causes of metabolic dysfunction. High sugar intake, irregularity in meal timings, excess of processed food, and lack of protein are leading to the early onset of obesity, insulin resistance, and PCOS. These conditions result in a perpetual inflammatory state in the body, which increases the risk of hormone-driven cancers like breast and endometrial cancer at an earlier age."

Another reason is disturbed sleep and circadian rhythm. Youngsters, who are failing to cope with their long working hours, screen exposure after midnight, and night shifts every other day, end up with hormonal imbalances and weakened immunity. The WHO classifies circadian disruption as a probable carcinogen because it alters melatonin regulation - a hormone crucial for DNA repair.

Moreover, the habits being considered as casual ones like vaping, binge drinking over weekends, smoking ‘occasionally’, high pollution exposure, and oral tobacco-use too have started to reveal their consequences much earlier than anticipated. Viral infections like HPV, commonly acquired in young adulthood, also increase the risk of certain cancers if screening and vaccination are ignored.

The biggest challenge is not the exposure itself, it is the delay in recognising symptoms. Young people tend to ignore early warning signs, assuming they are “too young” for cancer. The message is simple: cancer is no longer age-bound. Lifestyle choices made in the 20s shape cancer risk in the 30s and 40s. Awareness, screening, and prevention must begin early.

Various studies indicate that both rural and urban India are increasingly catching up with the trend in this serious health concern of breast cancer. Traditionally, women above 50 were considered the high-risk group; however, this trend has shifted significantly. In recent years, doctors have been observing a growing number of young women getting diagnosed with this cancer, which is deeply concerning since routine breast cancer screening usually starts after age 40.

This makes awareness and breast self-examination vital tools for early detection in younger age groups.

Why Are Younger Women Being Diagnosed?

While a number of risk factors have been identified, a single explanation for increased breast cancer in young women remains unclear. Factors contributing to risk could include:

• Obesity

• Smoking

• Alcohol consumption

• Previous radiotherapy

• Lifestyle patterns: late-age childbirth

• In a minority of cases, genetic mutations

Dr. Vijyashree Murthy, Sr. Consultant Surgical Oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani further adds, "Lifestyle is the central issue in long-term health. Obesity, generally associated with sedentary living habits, poor nutrition, and lack of exercise, increases the risk of breast cancer significantly."

Smoking and alcohol have been strongly associated with the development of cancer, and thus, their early cessation plays an important role in prevention.

Early detection starts with awareness

While a number of risk factors cannot be controlled, several protective measures can reduce risk and improve outcomes:

• Regular breast self-examination

• Annual clinical breast examination by a doctor

• Maintaining healthy lifestyle

• Recommending screening practices

Although, in general, mammograms are not advised before age 40, a high-risk woman may require earlier screening.

Family History and High-Risk Groups

Evaluating family history is one of the most important steps in determining early screening needs. A woman is considered high-risk if she has:

• A first-degree relative (parent or sibling) with breast or ovarian cancer

• In some instances, having a second-degree relative (aunt, uncle, grandparent, half-sibling) with these cancers

For such people, doctors may recommend early mammograms or genetic counseling.

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)