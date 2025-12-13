Winter Smog Is Ruining Your Skin And Hair: Dermatologist Explains Hidden Damage You Can’t Ignore

The Winter season may bring festive vibes and comfy clothes, but it also means a harsh mix of cold air, low humidity, and high levels of pollution. Your skin has a moisture barrier to protect it from irritation and moisture loss, but this protective barrier becomes weaker during the winter season. When pollution levels are high, tiny particles present in the air settle on the skin and penetrate deeper into pores.

Your skin has a natural moisture barrier that protects it from dehydration and irritation. During winter, this barrier becomes fragile due to dry air and reduced oil production. When pollution levels rise, microscopic particles in the air settle on the skin and penetrate deep into pores. These pollutants generate free radicals, which damage collagen, increase inflammation, and accelerate skin ageing, leaving your skin dull, dehydrated, rough, and irritated.

Why Winter Smog Makes Skin Conditions Worse

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to Dr BL Jangid, Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic, New Delhi, winter pollution can significantly worsen existing skin problems.

“Dry air and pollution can worsen irritation. Pollution can damage the skin’s inner layers. Cold temperatures can aggravate and worsen the skin. Eczema and winter acne tend to get worse during the winter,” explains Dr Jangid.

People with sensitive skin often notice flare-ups of eczema, rosacea, redness, and acne during winter. Pollution clogs pores and disrupts the skin’s pH balance, making it harder for the skin to repair itself. This combination of dryness and toxic exposure often results in itchy skin, breakouts, and increased sensitivity, even in people who normally have clear skin.

How Winter Pollution Affects Your Scalp and Hair Health

The damage doesn’t stop at the skin. Winter pollution also has a serious impact on scalp and hair health. Smog contains fine dust particles that easily settle on the scalp and hair strands.

“Every winter, there are reports about the adverse effects of smog on health. In winter smog, there are a lot of small dust particles that settle and stick to the scalp and hair. These particles clog the hair follicles, disturb scalp balance, and weaken the roots,” says Dr Jangid.

As a result, hair becomes dry, frizzy, brittle, and prone to breakage. The scalp often turns itchy and flaky, and hair fall may increase. In severe cases, pollution-induced scalp inflammation can accelerate hair thinning and worsen existing hair loss concerns.

Dermatologist-Approved Tips to Protect Skin and Hair in Winter

To minimise the damage caused by winter pollution, Dr Jangid recommends a few simple but effective steps:

1. Cleanse your face twice daily using a gentle cleanser to remove pollutant buildup without stripping natural oils.

2. Use a barrier-repair moisturiser to prevent moisture loss and strengthen the skin’s protective layer.

3. Apply sunscreen daily, even in winter, as UV rays and pollution together increase skin damage.

For hair care:

1. Use mild, sulphate-free shampoos and hydrating conditioners to maintain scalp balance.

2. Include scalp nourishment treatments or oils to reduce dryness and inflammation.

3. When stepping outdoors, cover your head and face with a scarf to limit direct pollution exposure.

Additionally, staying well-hydrated and consuming a diet rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and healthy fats can help your body fight pollution-induced oxidative stress from within.

Winter pollution is more than just a breathing hazard; it quietly damages your skin barrier, accelerates ageing, worsens acne, and weakens hair roots. With the right skincare, haircare, and lifestyle habits, you can protect yourself from the harsh effects of winter smog and keep your skin and hair healthy all season long.