/WION Health Pulse: Experts flag mental health gap, say awareness and support systems are key

According to Dr Jitendra Nagpal, psychiatrist, mental health advocate, life-skills educator, and Senior Consultant at Moolchand Medcity's Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion, "Demystify and destigmatise the mind about mental health. Mental health is often ignored among the elderly. People who are already suffering should ensure to reach out for help. Help is there for everyone. A lot of family members are not aware of where to reach out."