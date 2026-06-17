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WION Health Pulse: Experts flag mental health gap, say awareness and support systems are key

At the WION Health Summit, experts highlighted mental health as an “invisible pandemic,” stressing the urgent need to reduce stigma and improve awareness.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 03:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 03:48 PM IST
WION Health Pulse: Experts flag mental health gap, say awareness and support systems are key

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Zee Media Bureau

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