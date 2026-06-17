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WION Health Pulse: ‘India's digital and manufacturing strength can lead world healthcare’, say experts

WION Health Pulse: The summit covered four key areas: India's role as the world's pharmacy, the growing mental health crisis, the rise of AI in medicine, and the place of traditional healing systems like Ayurveda in modern healthcare.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:42 PM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
WION Health Pulse: ‘India's digital and manufacturing strength can lead world healthcare’, say experts

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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