Working women and fertility decline: What doctors want you to know

Happy Mother's Day 2026: Nowadays,​‍​‌‍​‍‌ many women balance demanding careers with their personal goals. As a result, motherhood is being delayed. This change is, of course, a sign of the greater opportunities women have gained, but it is also true that fertility is just one aspect of health that can gradually change with age and lifestyle factors.

Career time and its effects on biology

In contemporary society, women tend to achieve important career goals when they reach their thirties. At the same time, a biological shift occurs for these women as they experience a decrease in their ability to conceive. Even though the wellness movement encourages people to think otherwise, there is an inevitable biological schedule.

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"A woman possesses only a set number of eggs. When she reaches the age of 35 years, the number and quality of her eggs decline. Many women often find that the period they dedicate to pursuing jobs or degrees coincides with their reduced fertility rate. It is common for doctors to come across physically fit individuals whose fertility problem is mainly age-related," reveals Dr Deeksha Tyagi, Clinical Director and Senior IVF & Infertility Imaging Expert at Zemya IVF & Fertility Clinics.

Stress in the work environment

In many professions, there can be significant amounts of stress involved. Dr Tyagi says, "Although prolonged stress cannot be directly responsible for causing infertility, it does affect the hormonal levels needed to ensure that one is ovulating on a normal cycle. If there is too much stress, it could mean an irregular period or exhaustion, making conception difficult."

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Fertility solutions

The key point that the doctors are emphasising nowadays is that fertility can be taken care of in advance. The current medical world has entered into an era of "proactive fertility," where people make an attempt to know about their well-being before any fertility problem strikes them.

Fertility Tests: The Anti-Müllerian Hormone (AMH) test, which analyzes AMH levels in a person’s blood, is an example of diagnostic technology that reveals the status of a woman’s ovarian reserve. This information enables people to plan their reproductive life accordingly.

Egg Freezing: Egg freezing used to be a rare medical practice, but now it can serve as a strategy for professionals who want to advance their careers before focusing on starting a family. When women freeze their eggs at an age between late 20s and early 30s, they literally press pause on their biological clock.

Conversations on fertility in a professional context

The aim of today’s reproductive medicine is to give people options. Engaging in conversations about fertility at work allows moving beyond an “all or nothing” approach to work and parenting.

Knowing one’s biological clock is an important strategy to adopt. Whether through early screening, changes in lifestyle, or preservation techniques, being proactive about one’s reproductive life will ensure that having children is an option regardless of when one decides.

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(This article is based on information available in the public domain and on input provided by experts consulted.)