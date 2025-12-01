World AIDS Day: Global Number Of HIV-Infected People, First Case In India Was Reported On…

World AIDS Day: World Health Organization (WHO) established World AIDS Day in 1988 as a global health observance to raise awareness about AIDS (caused by HIV), support people living with HIV, and remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Since then, December 1 has become a key date across the world — and in India too for campaigns focused on awareness, prevention, testing, treatment access and fighting stigma.

In India, the journey against HIV/AIDS began with its first diagnosed case in 1986. Encouraged by the global movement, India too embraced the global World AIDS Day observance from 1988 onwards, aligning national efforts with the worldwide campaign.

In 2024, an estimated 40.8 million people globally were living with HIV, and around 630,000 people died from AIDS-related causes.

