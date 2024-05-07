World Asthma Day 2024: Can Extreme Heat During Summer Increase Incidences Of Hospitalization? Expert Shares All You Need To Know

World Asthma Day is commemorated on the first Tuesday of May every year in order to spread awareness about this respiratory disease and how to address it to further reduce mortality. This year World Asthma Day is being observed on May 7, Tuesday.

With scorching summer temperatures gripping India, pulmonologists urge people with asthma to take extra precautions to avoid hospitalizations. Every year, doctors witness a 5 % rise in admissions of asthma patients in the peak heat waves during the summer season, highlighting the dangers of extreme heat for those with respiratory conditions. This trend aligns with various studies conducted globally, where heat waves have been linked to a significant increase in asthma hospital admissions.

“We see a significant rise in asthma cases during the summer months, coinciding with the peak of the heatwave season every year," says Dr Arunesh Kumar, Head of the Department of Pulmonology Paras Health Gurugram. He further added, “India, with an estimated over 30 million asthma sufferers, presents a unique challenge as this vast population of asthma patients coincides frequently with severe heat waves, making India particularly vulnerable to the rise in asthma hospitalizations during the summer months.”

Dr. Pritha Hazra, Department of Wellness, Healthians further adds, “During hot summer months, the rise in humidity poses a significant challenge for individuals with respiratory conditions like Asthma. What makes it worse is the combination of dry air, pollen, dust, mould, and pollutants, which triggers the symptoms or severity of the existing condition. As the air stagnates, it also becomes a carrier for respiratory viruses."

Dr Arunesh explains the connection between heat and asthma, stating, “Extreme heat can irritate and inflame the airways, similar to inhaling allergens. Additionally, hot weather often coincides with increased ground-level ozone concentrations. Ground-level ozone is a pollutant formed by chemical reactions between emissions of burning fuel emissions and volatile organic compounds (VOC), heat, and sunlight. This irritating gas inflames the lungs and airways, triggering asthma symptoms in people with the condition.”

Summer Asthma Care: Tips On Staying Safe in the Heat

Here are some tips for asthma patients to stay safe during the summer season as shared by Dr Arunesh Kumar:

- Adhere to your doctor's prescribed medication plan, even when feeling well.

- Stay hydrated by consistently drinking fluids throughout the day to prevent dehydration, which can worsen asthma symptoms.

- Limit strenuous activity to cooler mornings or evenings to beat the heat.

- Always carry a quick-relief inhaler for immediate response to sudden asthma attacks.

- Seek refuge in air-conditioned environments for relief from the heat and to ease breathing difficulties.

- Consult your doctor if you experience worsening asthma symptoms, such as coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, or chest tightness, for early intervention and proper management.

- Stay informed about heat advisories to navigate the summer with greater control and minimize the risk of flare-ups.

Asthma and Heatwave: Preventive Tips

Here are a few preventive tips for summer asthma care shared by Dr. Saumya Shatakshi:

- Timely hydration is the cornerstone of preventative care against heat-related threats.

- Avoid swimming in Chlorine water and stay clear of smoking zones.

- Post-outdoor activity showers can help minimize triggers.

- Maintain cleanliness indoors, avoid solid scents, and opt for humidifiers and air purifiers.

- For allergen-induced Asthma, N95 or KN95 masks are very effective for outdoor protection.

- Refrain from sudden transitioning from outdoor to air-conditioned spaces, as it can cause airway constriction.

- Prioritizing these preventative measures can help people breathe easier and enjoy the season without compromising respiratory health.