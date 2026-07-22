/World Brain Day 2026: Does excessive smartphone usage affect your memory and attention? Expert explain

World Brain Day 2026: Every year on July 22, World Brain Day shines a spotlight on the importance of brain health and raises awareness about neurological disorders affecting millions worldwide.
In today’s world, smartphones have become a big part of our everyday lives. From checking social media and watching videos to constantly switching between apps, many of us spend hours on our devices without realising how much time has passed. This has raised questions about whether excessive smartphone use could affect the way our brain works, especially when it comes to focus, attention, and memory.
On World Brain Day 2026, experts explain whether constant smartphone use can change the way our brains process information and what steps can help maintain healthier digital habits.
Dr Mukund Agrawal, Associate Consultant (Neurology), DM (Neurology), Regency Hospital, Gorakhpur, says smartphones have become an essential part of modern life.
“There is no denying that the smartphone has become an essential fixture of modern living. Whether for a work email, online shopping, social media and entertainment, one can expect most people to be at their screens for several hours on a daily basis. The device has certainly redefined productivity and the way we communicate, yet neurologists are turning their attention to the possible toll of such heavy digital use on the brain.”
He adds that the concern is not necessarily about smartphones causing permanent damage but about how excessive use may influence the way people absorb and retain information.
“What they are looking into is not so much whether these gadgets will do permanent harm to the brain as an effect of unrelenting use. There is a view that it can change the way information is taken in, which in turn makes it more of a challenge to hold onto a memory, keep one’s wits about them or simply concentrate. In short, it may have an impact on mental well-being and attention."
With constant notifications, messages, and endless streams of content, smartphones are designed to keep users engaged. Moving repeatedly between apps and tasks may train the brain to expect frequent stimulation rather than sustained concentration.
He explains, “From a text message to a quick video, each notification is put in place to command your attention at once. When one is in the habit of moving from app to app and task to task with little pause, the brain is conditioned to want that kind of regular stimulation over any prolonged focus.”
He further adds, “It is not long before this takes its toll on the attention span; Reading or working on something complex becomes an exercise in trying not to reach for the phone every few minutes. Neurologists have a term for it: “attention fragmentation.” In their view, the brain has simply grown used to the rapid change of pace as opposed to concentrating deeply."
Social media platforms and short-video apps are designed around continuous engagement. Every swipe brings new content, creating a cycle of anticipation and reward that can make it difficult for users to disconnect.
He says, “By their core nature, social media sites are built to put a steady flow of fresh material in front of the user. Unpredictable alerts and well-crafted posts serve to activate the brain’s reward centres.”
He adds, “The result is a form of stimulation that can be hard to resist, fostering an urge to check one’s phone compulsively and leaving little room to step away.”
Beyond attention, excessive screen time may also affect sleep and emotional health. According to experts, increased stress, anxiety, mental fatigue, and poor sleep quality can indirectly influence memory and cognitive performance.
Dr Pavitra Shankar, Associate Consultant, Psychiatrist, Aakash Healthcare, explains that smartphones have become constant companions for many people.
“Smartphones have become our constant companions from the time we wake up until we go to bed. We go through messages before we even get out of bed, scroll social media during breaks, binge watch videos at night and often reach for our phones even when there is no notification.”
He adds that smartphones do not necessarily “damage” the brain but can influence our habits of attention and learning.
“Experts say smartphones aren’t ‘damaging’ the brain in the traditional sense, but excessive and unregulated digital consumption can reshape our habits of attention, memory and learning.”
Dr Shankar explains that the brain’s ability to adapt, known as neuroplasticity, means our daily habits can influence how we process information.
“The brain is highly malleable – a quality called neuroplasticity. The brain is constantly changing based on how we use it. If our daily routine is about fast scrolling, endless notifications and constant multitasking, our brain gradually adapts to processing information in brief bursts rather than sustaining deep focus.”
Many people experience the habit of checking their phone repeatedly, even without receiving notifications. Experts say this is linked to how digital platforms encourage constant engagement.
She explains, “Ever pick up your phone to check one message and 20 minutes later, you’re scrolling? And that’s not by accident.”
He adds, “Most social media apps and short-video platforms are designed to get people addicted to their screens with endless new content. Every swipe is a new experience, training the brain to crave novelty and instant gratification.”
Frequent switching between apps, messages, and notifications can interrupt concentration and make tasks requiring deep focus more challenging.
“This constant switching between apps, messages and notifications breaks our attention span. Frequent interruptions make it harder to concentrate on demanding tasks like studying, reading or working, researchers say.”
Smartphones now store phone numbers, reminders, directions, notes, and important information, making daily life more convenient. However, experts say this convenience may also change how people use their memory.
Dr Shankar explains, “People do not remember a lot of information, they remember where to find it. Psychologists call this ‘digital memory’—the brain remembers where the information is, not the information itself.”
He adds, “That doesn’t necessarily mean memory is getting weaker, but it does mean we rely less on active recall, which is important for strengthening long-term memory. Over time, too much reliance on digital devices might lead to less opportunity to engage the brain’s natural memory systems.”
Experts are particularly concerned about younger users because their brains are still developing. Excessive recreational screen time has been linked with concerns such as disrupted sleep, reduced attention, and challenges in academic performance.
Dr Shankar highlights that the type of screen use matters.
“It’s not how long you spend in front of a machine, but how you use your screen time that counts.”
Experts explain that educational activities, online learning, and creative digital work may have different effects compared with hours spent on passive scrolling.
One of the biggest concerns around excessive smartphone use is its impact on sleep. Using phones late at night can delay bedtime and exposure to bright screens may interfere with the body’s natural sleep cycle.
Poor sleep can affect concentration, mood, decision-making, and memory formation. Experts say the “brain fog” many people experience after heavy screen use is often connected to digital overload combined with insufficient or poor-quality sleep.
Experts say the brain’s adaptability offers hope. Developing healthier digital habits can help improve focus, attention, and overall cognitive function.
Dr Mukund says, “In this regard, one can be heartened by the fact that the brain has a considerable adaptability. With less time in front of a screen and a more disciplined approach to digital habits, both attention span and cognitive function are capable of turning around.”
He adds, “There are straightforward ways to give the brain the chance to refocus: put down the phone at mealtimes, read from a hard copy book, or set aside some hours of the day to be entirely screen free.”
Dr Pavitra notes, simple changes that may help:
Experts also recommend the 20-20-20 rule during long periods of screen use: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for 20 seconds to reduce digital eye strain and fatigue.
Smartphones have transformed the way people communicate, work, and access information. However, experts suggest that the concern lies not in the technology itself but in how frequently and intentionally it is used.
Dr Mukund Agrawal concludes, "The device is not what rewires the brain. What matters is the manner in which we employ it on a day to day basis.”
As World Brain Day 2026 highlights the importance of protecting brain health, experts encourage people to build a balanced relationship with technology and make time for activities that support focus, memory, and mental well-being.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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