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World Brain Day 2026: Easy daily habits experts recommend to boost brain health

World Brain Day 2026: Observed annually on July 22, the global awareness day highlights the importance of brain health; this year, experts share simple daily habits and routines that can help improve focus, memory, and overall cognitive well-being.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Jul 22, 2026, 08:18 AM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 08:18 AM IST
World Brain Day 2026: Easy daily habits experts recommend to boost brain health
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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