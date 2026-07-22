/World Brain Day 2026: Easy daily habits experts recommend to boost brain health

World Brain Day 2026: Brain health is often ignored until people begin experiencing issues such as memory problems, difficulty concentrating, mental fatigue, or changes in mood. However, neurologists say maintaining a healthy brain does not always require complicated routines or major lifestyle changes. Small, consistent habits practised every day can support cognitive function and help keep the brain active at every stage of life.
On World Brain Day 2026, experts highlight that dedicating just 10 minutes a day to brain care can make a meaningful difference. From staying hydrated and practising deep breathing to stimulating the mind, moving the body, and eating nutritious foods, these simple steps can help improve focus, memory, and mental well-being.
Dr Zubair Sarkar, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Kanpur, explains that brain fitness is often overlooked until people start experiencing noticeable problems.
“Understanding brain fitness is often ignored until one begins suffering memory loss, concentration problems and fatigue.”
He adds, “Neurologists believe that keeping the brain in good shape is less difficult than it seems. Just a 10-minute workout on a daily basis will be sufficient to keep the brain’s health in good shape.”
According to Dr Sarkar, the brain needs regular care, just like any other organ in the body.
“The brain requires daily care the same way as the other organs. Small things that are done regularly can prevent loss of cognitive abilities, improve one’s focus and even positively influence mood and feelings.”
The first step towards supporting brain health begins with proper hydration. Since the brain requires adequate water to function effectively, dehydration can contribute to tiredness, headaches, and difficulty concentrating.
Dr, Sarkar explains, “The water content in the brain is about 70%-75%, hence the necessity of water for its functioning. Dehydration causes mental fatigue and headaches.”
He recommends choosing water as the first drink of the day rather than depending on caffeinated beverages.
“It is recommended that one should consume water and not tea or coffee in the morning. Sufficient water intake is essential for the blood flow in the brain, signaling of nerves, and improved mental functioning.”
Stress can affect the way the brain functions, influencing focus, sleep, and memory. Experts say even a few minutes of slow and controlled breathing can help relax the nervous system.
Dr Sarkar says, “Slow, deep breathing for a brief span of two minutes may dramatically lower the amount of stress hormones which negatively impact brain activity.”
He adds, “Moreover, breathing techniques have the dual advantage of inducing blood circulation within the brain while also calming the nervous system.”
Just like physical exercise strengthens the body, mental stimulation helps keep the brain active. Reading, solving puzzles, learning new information, or practising recall exercises can encourage better cognitive function.
Dr Sarkar explains, “Do mental exercise such as solving puzzles like crosswords, Sudoku and other forms of mind-boggling puzzles or even reading pages from your favourite book within two minutes.”
He adds, “Mental exercises aid in building connections between neurons, making the brain more flexible. Consistent brain usage is thought to build up a cognitive reserve and safeguard brain from the impact of the aging process.”
Physical activity is not only important for overall fitness but also plays a role in maintaining brain health. Even simple activities like walking, stretching, or climbing stairs can benefit cognitive function.
Dr Sarkar highlights, “In addition to its effects on blood circulation, mind activity also helps maintain the production of a certain protein known as BDNF.”
He explains, "BDNF is responsible for the survival of neurons, and engaging in physical activity increases the production of BDNF.”
Regular movement can support blood flow to the brain and encourage the release of substances that help maintain healthy brain cells.
Mental health and brain health are closely connected. Taking a few moments to practise mindfulness, reflect on positive thoughts, or focus on gratitude can help reduce stress and improve emotional balance.
Experts say mindfulness practices can help people become more aware of their thoughts and emotions, allowing them to manage daily stress more effectively.
A healthy brain also requires proper nutrition. Foods rich in vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants can help support brain function and protect brain cells from damage.
Dr Sarkar says, “Put an end to your exercise with some proper nourishment. Have a yogurt, or put in some nuts, seeds and fruit.”
He adds, “It is good for the brain to have foods that are high in vitamins, omega-3 and antioxidants as they will stave off the oxidation of brain cells.”
He also recommends limiting processed foods and excess sugar to support long-term brain health.
Brain care is important throughout life, but the focus may vary depending on age. Experts say children and teenagers need sufficient sleep, outdoor activity, and limited screen exposure to support healthy brain development.
For adults, managing stress, staying physically active, and maintaining a balance between work and personal life can help protect cognitive health.
Among older adults, social interaction, mental stimulation, and managing health conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, and cholesterol levels can support brain function and overall well-being.
Dr Sarkar emphasises that maintaining brain health is not about occasional efforts but about building sustainable daily habits.
“Good brain functioning depends on habits formed on a daily basis and not on occasional actions.”
He adds, “It takes just a 10 minute practice of hydrating, exercising, mentally stimulating, relaxing, and eating healthily to positively impact one’s concentration, memory, and mental health.”
Dr Kapil Singhal, Director – Neurology, Institute of Neurosciences, Medanta Noida, says many people associate brain health only with memory, but it involves several aspects of daily functioning.
“Honestly, when patients hear "brain health," most of them assume I'm only going to talk about memory. I get it — that's the headline version. But in the clinic, brain health means something much wider: how sharply you think, how steady your mood is, how well you sleep, and yes, how connected you feel to the people around you.”
Dr Singhal explains that improving brain health does not require completely changing one’s lifestyle. Instead, he recommends focusing on small but consistent efforts.
“Here's the thing — I don't ask my patients to overhaul their lives. I ask for ten minutes. That's it. Let me walk you through what those ten minutes actually look like, and why I keep coming back to them, appointment after appointment.”
Sharing an example from his clinical experience, Dr Singhal says:
“Move first, think later: I had a patient, a 68-year-old female — come in a few years ago, convinced her "foggy mornings" meant something serious. Turned out she was going straight from bed to her desk, no movement at all. We started her on a ten-minute walk before breakfast. Nothing intense. Within a few weeks, she told me the fog had lifted.”
He adds, “Movement gets blood — and oxygen — moving to the brain. For kids, this might just mean running around the yard; for older adults, a slow walk or some stretching does the job just as well.”
Dr Singhal encourages people to keep their minds active through simple exercises.
“Give your brain a small puzzle: This one's simple, and honestly, kind of fun. Read a page, learn a word, try to recall your grocery list before checking your phone.”
He adds, “You're not training for a memory championship — you're just reminding your brain it's still on duty.”
Dr Singhal highlights the role of breathing exercises in managing stress and improving focus.
“I say this a lot in clinic: stress doesn't just live in your shoulders, it lives in your sleep, your focus, your memory.”
He adds, “A few minutes of slow, deep breathing — away from the screen — genuinely resets things. It sounds almost too simple to matter. It matters.”
Social interaction is another important part of brain health, especially as people age.
Dr Singhal says, “Talk to someone. Really talk: This is the one I worry patients skip. A short conversation with a friend or family member pulls on memory, language, and attention — practically the whole brain, working together.”
He adds, “For older adults especially, I've seen how much isolation can chip away at wellbeing. So call someone. Ask how their day went. Mean it.”
Dr Kapil Singhal concludes, “The reality consistency: If there's one thing I tell every patient, it's this — brain health isn't built through a single dramatic effort. It's built through small, repeated choices. Ten focused minutes a day, done consistently, can carry you a long way, at any age.”
On World Brain Day 2026, experts remind us that caring for the brain does not have to be complicated. A few mindful minutes every day can be a powerful step towards a healthier, sharper, and more resilient mind.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)
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