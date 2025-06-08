World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Early Diagnosis And Awareness Key To Brain Health For All Ages

Every year, June 8th is observed as World Brain Tumour Day, a global initiative to raise awareness about brain tumours, their symptoms, treatment, and the importance of early detection. The theme for 2025, "Brain Health for All Ages," underscores the need for vigilant brain care across all demographics—children, adults, and the elderly alike.

Dr. V. Bramha Prasad, Consultant Neuro Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals, Secunderabad shares early diagnosis and awareness key to brain health for all ages on this World Brain Tumor Day 2025.

What is a Brain Tumour?

A brain tumour is an abnormal mass of tissue where cells grow uncontrollably, disrupting normal brain function. Unlike healthy cells that follow the body’s biological rules, tumour cells grow unchecked, compressing or invading brain structures. This growth within the rigid confines of the skull can elevate intracranial pressure, shift brain structures, or damage nerves and tissues. Tumours may remain within the central nervous system (CNS)—comprising the brain and spinal cord—and rarely spread elsewhere.

Brain tumours are classified as primary (originating in the brain) or metastatic (spread from another part of the body). Primary tumours may be glial (gliomas) or nonglial (arising from brain structures like nerves and blood vessels). Metastatic tumours, which are more common, often result from cancers of the lungs, breast, or other organs.

Recognizing the Symptoms

Early symptoms can mimic other medical conditions, making diagnosis difficult. In adults, common signs include:

Persistent headaches, worse in the morning

Seizures or convulsions

Nausea or vomiting

Speech or cognitive difficulties

Personality changes

Weakness or paralysis on one side

Vision disturbances and memory loss

In children, symptoms may present differently and subtly, such as:

Morning vomiting without nausea

Balance or coordination issues

Increasing head size in infants

Vision problems, unexplained irritability, or drowsiness

If any of these symptoms persist or worsen over time, consulting a doctor is crucial for accurate diagnosis.

Malignant vs. Benign Tumours

While not all brain tumours are cancerous, they can be life-threatening due to their location. Malignant tumours (e.g., glioblastomas) grow aggressively and infiltrate surrounding tissue. Benign tumours, though slower-growing, may still pose serious risks if located near critical brain structures.

Brain tumours are graded using the World Health Organization (WHO) classification system, which helps predict tumour behavior and guides treatment decisions. It's worth noting that even benign tumours may evolve into malignant forms, and both types can recur after treatment.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Diagnosis typically involves:

Neurological examinations

Imaging (MRI or CT scans)

Biopsy for tumour typing

Treatment is often multidisciplinary, involving neurosurgeons, oncologists, and radiologists. Approaches may include:

Surgery – to remove or reduce tumour size

– to remove or reduce tumour size Radiation therapy – to destroy remaining tumour cells

to destroy remaining tumour cells Chemotherapy – for aggressive or inoperable tumours

Treatment plans vary depending on the tumour's type, location, and the patient’s age and overall health. Some tumours enter remission, where they stop growing. However, recurrent tumours may develop, requiring continuous follow-up and imaging.