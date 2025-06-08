World Brain Tumour Day 2025: Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore For Early Detection And Better Survival

Observed annually on June 8th, World Brain Tumour Day is a call to action for the growing need to raise awareness of brain tumours, unusual growths of cells in or around the brain that are malignant (cancerous) or benign (non-cancerous). Early diagnosis is the cornerstone of successful treatment and better patient outcomes.

What is a Brain Tumour?

Dr Manu Rastogi, Director, Neurosurgery, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Lucknow, reveals, "A brain tumour occurs when abnormal cells grow abnormally in or near the brain. While some tumours grow slowly and are benign, others can impact brain function significantly and prove to be deadly if they are not diagnosed and treated in time."

Warning Signs You Should Not Overlook

Dr Manu says, "Symptoms of brain tumour develop slowly and are usually misinterpreted as other diseases." Among the most important signs of danger are:

• Morning headaches on a daily or frequent basis

• Nausea or vomiting not related to any other disease

• Sudden visual changes like double or blurred vision

• Convulsions or fits in a person with no history

• Numbness or weakness of the limbs or one side of the body

• Memory loss, confusion, or personality changes

• Difficulty with speech or language comprehension

"These symptoms should be taken into account if they fail to resolve or worsen over time. Early intervention can help in timely diagnosis and treatment. Therefore don’t ignore these symptoms," explains Dr Manu.

Who is at Risk of developing a brain tumor?

Even though anyone may develop a brain tumour, certain risk factors increase the likelihood:

1. Advancing age

2. Family history or genetic susceptibility

3. Prior radiation exposure to the head

4. Long-term mobile phone use (evidence is still being studied)

While the causes aren’t always clear, awareness of symptoms and timely medical consultation can make a critical difference.

Diagnosis and Treatment

Brain tumours are confirmed by imaging tests such as MRI and CT scans, and neurological examinations. Dr Manu says, "Treatment typically involves a combination of surgery, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy. Newer techniques and methods such as stereotactic radiotherapy and robot-assisted procedures are increasingly being used to make the treatments more focused and less invasive."

On World Brain Tumour Day, let us vow not to neglect the warning signs. Recurring headaches, fits, or neurological symptoms must not be ignored. Early diagnosis not only enhances the survival rate but also the quality of life.