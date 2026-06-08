World brain tumour day: 8 warning signs of brain tumours in children parents should never ignore

World Brain Tumour Day: Brain tumours can affect children of any age. Hence, parents should be attentive when it comes to the symptoms of a brain tumour in children, which can vary depending on its size and location. It is important to watch out for warning signs such as persistent severe headaches, especially those that are worse in the morning, repeated vomiting without a clear cause, balance problems, difficulty walking, blurred vision, seizures, changes in behavior, poor school performance, or unusual sleepiness. When it comes to infants, the head size can increase and developmental stagnation that needs the expert’s attention.

Types of brain tumours in children

"There are different types of brain tumours in children. Among the different types, pilocytic astrocytoma is commonly seen in children. It is a slow-growing and non-cancerous tumour that often develops in the cerebellum, the part of the brain responsible for balance and coordination. Other tumours that can be seen in children are medulloblastoma (a fast-growing tumour), ependymoma (develops in the fluid-filled spaces of the brain or spinal cord), and diffuse low-grade gliomas (a slower-growing tumour that arises from the brain's supporting glial cells). The diagnosis in children involves a detailed neurological examination and MRI scans to determine the tumour's location and size. Even a biopsy may be suggested for the child to identify the exact type of tumour," says Dr Shiji Chalipat, Consultant Pediatric Neurologist at Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Pune.

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Treatment of brain tumour in kids

Dr Chalipat says, "The expert will decide the line of treatment for the child detected with a brain tumour. The treatment will be based on the tumour type, location, and the child’s well-being. The expert will safely remove the tumour while protecting important brain functions such as movement, speech, vision, and learning with the help of surgery. Even advanced technologies such as neuronavigation, intraoperative monitoring, and high-precision imaging can now be used for managing brain tumours with utmost safety and precision. Parents are advised to seek timely help for their children."

What are the symptoms of brain tumours?

There are a number of differences with regard to symptoms. Brain tumours can cause other neurological symptoms in addition to the classic symptom of migraine, which is usually nausea, visual disturbances, and sensitivity to light, depending on the tumour's location. The symptoms may include seizures, weakness or numbness in an arm or leg, trouble speaking, balance problems, personality changes, memory problems, or vision problems that slowly worsen. If a headache develops for the first time with any of the above symptoms, it should never be ignored and should be promptly evaluated," reveals Dr Praveen Gupta, Chairman, Marengo Asia International Institute of Neuro & Spine (MAIINS), Gurugram.

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When does a headache need medical attention?

"Though the majority of headaches are what we call primary headaches, and are benign in nature, there are certain 'red flags' which may point towards a more serious underlying cause and must not be neglected. If a headache occurs in the setting of fever or other systemic or infectious symptoms or along with neurological deficits like vision disturbances, speech difficulty, limb paralysis, neck stiffness, etc," says Dr Parul Dubey, Consultant, Neurology, Manipal Hospital, Goa.

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(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about any medical conditions.